Dear Ken: When is a safe date for turning on my sprinkler system? — John
Answer: A hard date rule of thumb that seems to work year after year is to wait until Mother’s Day. Before that, there is always a risk of a sudden freeze-up. That’s why I recommend that you have a quick-on/quick-off setup for your sprinklers. Now would be a good time to have a plumber or landscape company install a drain valve at each end of the system — at the zone valve box and at the main shutoff in the furnace room — so it will be easy to drain that freeze-vulnerable manifold system hanging on the outside of the house.
Also, this is the ideal time to aerate the lawn. Usually the company that does this work will want you to install marker flags at all interior sprinkler heads; don’t worry about the corners and the edges, though, as they don’t get the machine that close. Once the holes are open, apply a good fertilizer. In our part of the world it’s important to use one containing at least 4% available iron. This is also the best time to over-seed your lawn, especially if you are dealing with winter kill.
Dear Ken: My hand sprayer at the kitchen sink doesn’t shut off. I replaced the head and trigger, but that didn’t do any good. Any other suggestions? — Hannah
Answer: The trouble may be in the diverter valve. That’s the part that sends the water to the spray hose when you press the trigger. It’s located under the spout of two-handled faucets or directly under the handle of a single-lever model. You’ll have to take the faucet apart (after you shut off the water). Clean out mineral deposits and replace springs, washers or any other parts that appear worn. You can buy rebuild kits for most brands at the hardware store.
Dear Ken: Our dishwasher thumps the water line whenever it runs. We have a well and the pressure is about 52 pounds. — Steve
Answer: Try a lower system pressure setting, say around 45 PSI. There should be an adjustable pressure switch near the incoming water tank. Turn off the electricity first, remove the switch cover and turn the adjustment nut accordingly (usefully counterclockwise to lower the pressure).
Also, you can install air chambers in the hot and cold water supply lines. This is a 16-inch piece of pipe (the next size larger diameter than the feed pipe itself) with a cap on the end. The air trapped inside acts as sort of a shock absorber for the system and can smooth out your “water hammer.”
Dear Ken: I’m considering installing a pre-finished floor. The brand I like has two options. In one you glue the edges, and the other simply snaps together. Which one do you think is better and will last longer? — Jerry
Answer: It sounds like you’re asking about the same system with two different installation techniques. The so-called floating or engineered systems do indeed snap together. They are a do-it-yourselfer’s dream project, and you’ll end up with a professional look, regardless of your skill level. But if they’re installed in a wet environment, like a kitchen or bath, it’s a good idea to apply a layer of resin-based wood glue to the tongue of each board, which keeps the moisture from migrating underneath and swelling up the flooring
One kind of floor you didn’t mention is the pre-finished, real wood floor option. For instance, you can get red or white oak in traditional sizes 2 1/2 or 3 1/2 inches wide, ¾ inch thick ,that already has been stained and varnished at the factory. This is the same wood you would get with a site-installed wood floor, but you avoid the hassle of all that dust and lingering, smelly polyurethane. They look just like the regular hardwood flooring that you grew up with without all the fuss and bother of on-site finishing.
Dear Ken: I want to install 12-inch-by-12-inch ceramic floor tile directly to a particle board subfloor. What type of glue and grout should I use? — Jeff
Answer: Your subfloor — called chip board by most folks — isn’t the best underpinning for your new floor. It has a little more flex to it than real plywood or traditional floor boards. Plus it can swell if it is exposed to moisture. Consequently, your grout will need constant repair as it responds to these microscopic changes. There are several varieties of so-called cement board that provide a strong, relatively inflexible and moisture-resistant underlayment for your new floor. Long term, you’ll be glad you took this extra step. A tile store or lumber yard can set you up with the backer board. So-called thin set adhesive and a Type II grout are the best choices for you in this application.
Dear Ken: Do you recommend insulating the basement before hanging sheet rock? — Jack
Answer: Not only do I recommend it, but it’s now required by the building codes. Use an R-13 batt — about 3 1/2 inches thick — stapled to the studs. Or, better yet, you can glue XPS foam insulating board directly to the concrete; choose the type with a radiant barrier skin on the surface.
We no longer glue or nail these wall studs directly to the concrete. Instead, build the wall on the concrete floor and tilt it up. That way, the wall will be perfectly straight and won’t mirror the waviness of the typical concrete foundation.
Also, if your original basement walls have a gap at the bottom — we call this a “floating wall” — you need to build yours that way, too. This is the scheme that allows the floor to move without affecting the structure above. There are tips on how to put this type of engineered wall system together on YouTube.
Ken Moon is a home inspector in the Pikes Peak region. His radio show airs at 4 pm Saturdays on KRDO, FM 105.5 and AM 1240. Visit aroundthehouse.com