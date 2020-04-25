Dear Ken: Every year I have water trouble in my crawl space. Please advise on how to evaluate the cause. Is a perimeter drain helpful? — Alan
Answer: Look for surface- water problems such as downspouts being too close to the house and dirt sloped into, rather than away from, the house. Extend spouts at least 6 feet away with 3-inch flex pipe and add or rearrange dirt to ensure it slopes away from the house. Also, check for leaks and dribbles inside the sprinkler system control box.
If these efforts to modify drainage on the outside don’t help, there might be a chronic condition, such as an underground water table issue. An interior sump and drain is the least disruptive — and cheapest — way to get rid of the water.
Dig a 3-foot hole in the lowest point of the crawl space and drop in a plastic sump pump pit sleeve found at any home center. Install a submersible pump in the pit and push the water outside through PVC pipe. It helps to scratch a few surface channels in the dirt to direct water toward the pump. That will dry up any peripheral wet areas.
Dear Ken: You mentioned a rusty furnace flue on your radio show. Up on the roof, mine looks pretty bad. Is this a priority? — Ron
Answer: After 20 years or so, even the best galvanized metal flues can succumb to the acidic moisture produced by burning natural gas. If you see any holes that have broken through, you need to get this fixed now. There’s a chance the pipe can become blocked with chunks of rusty steel detritus, which then could allow fumes back into the house.
If it’s simply rusty on the surface, spray Rust Oleum Stops Rust enamel in a dark color to match the trim. If you’re in doubt about the condition, have a furnace contractor come take a look.
Dear Ken: My older acoustic ceiling has a straight crack. How can I patch it? — Chuck
Answer: The crack itself can be filled with lightweight, acrylic spackling on the end of your finger. The tricky part comes next. Buy a can of spray acoustic patch and practice on a scrap board until you’ve got the distance, duration and motion to match the texture of the ceiling. After it’s sprayed, you’ll likely need to touch it up with white paint tinted to match the proper amount of pollution and age. You’ll be surprised how professional the results will look.
Dear Ken: A couple of months ago, you had an article about painting a brick fireplace. I did it a bit differently, though. I used stencil paints — a light cream color with light blue accent on some bricks — and wiped with wet towels so it produced a light wash. Just thought this would be an alternative for readers who don’t want a solid color. — Marge
Answer: Painting over dark brick on a family room fireplace can produce remarkable results. It’ll make the room seem bigger and more inviting, and it certainly makes decorating around it easier. Your idea is a good one — sort of an antique effect that lets more of the texture of the brick show through. Either way, it’s an inexpensive and easy way to modernize a room. Thanks for the tip.
Dear Ken: My driveway has pitted from using the wrong kind of salt. How can I repair it? — Jeanine
Answer: Concrete skim coatings found at any home center will help. They need a scrupulously clean surface on which to adhere, and they will last for a while. Unfortunately, they tend not to be a long-term solution on a driveway.
You can’t use plain rock salt on concrete as it’s chemically incompatible. There are more benign melting products available, including ones that won’t hurt the grass. Instead of sodium, these are salts of magnesium and calcium. Regardless, even these more friendly salts should be rinsed off as soon as practical.
Remember, there’s no substitute for keeping ice and snow cleaned off in the first place, since it’s the melting and refreezing that does the damage.
Dear Ken: I have some concerns about my water heater. I’m afraid of being gone and it breaking (or whatever it does). I hear a crackling or rattling noise inside. Also, drips are collecting under the relief valve pipe. Please help. — Brad
Answer: It sounds like the water heater needs some TLC. The crackling sounds are reactions at tiny boiling points that occur around mineral deposits inside the tank. It’s usually not serious but indicates that you should likely drain and flush the tank once a year. The drips under the pressure relief tube mean that it’s time to replace it. A plumber can do that job, check the pilot and conduct a routine safety check in about an hour.
I’ve found that once a heater makes it through the first five years or so, it tends to last a long time. One theory is the inside mineral coating helps protect the tank. If your heater is that old or older, don’t worry. When a heater does fail, it usually dribbles around the bottom of the tank. So as long as it’s near a floor drain, it’ll be OK until you spot it.
Ken Moon is a home inspector in the Pikes Peak region. His radio show airs at 4 p.m. Saturdays on KRDO, FM 105.5 and AM 1240. Visit aroundthehouse.com