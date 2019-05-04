Dear Ken: Could you do a column on radon as it applies to private homes? Charles
Answer: Researchers are beginning to rethink the methods used to gather and to extrapolate historical data into today’s concerns about this stuff. Radon is a colorless, heavy, slightly radioactive gas. It is produced as a natural result of the decay of uranium deep underground. It can seep into the lower levels of a house, and — so the theory goes — when it’s concentrated enough and breathed in, it might increase the long-term risk of lung cancer.
The trouble is, the EPA’s threshold danger value of 4.0 picocuries-per-liter of air might be too low, as that level can even exist outdoors in some places. Plus, scientists originally extrapolated from uranium miners’ medical histories to arrive at that level. But those guys had been immersed in it day-in, day-out. And since most of that data were gathered in the ’30s and ’40s, it’s logical to assume most of them smoked cigarettes, and it is known that radon and tobacco smoke increase health risks synergistically.
If you want to dig a little deeper into this topic, go to my site, aroundthehouse.com, and type radon into the search box. You’ll see a couple of calm and thoughtful treatises, which will give you another slant on radon.
Nevertheless, radon concerns have seeped into the real estate and legal industries, so many homebuyers have been advised to find out what they’re getting into vis-à-vis radon infiltration. And of course, that 4.0 threshold is still the trigger for concern.
So rather than wait for a consensus, which may never come, you can test for radon in your basement yourself, especially if you have a crawl space or basement sleeping rooms, have kids at home, live in or near the foothills or if your neighbors discovered radon in their basements.
Buy a couple of charcoal canisters at the hardware store, expose them for the requisite number of hours, send it into the source lab, and you can have results back in a week or two. Or you could hire a local home inspector to perform the test. Either way, if your reading is over 4.0, you will want to retest in a couple of months and then average the results. (Radon intrusion rises and falls seasonally.)
Usually the levels can be significantly lowered by a professional mitigating company. They will caulk cracks in the basement floor, seal the crawl space with plastic and install a low velocity air pump to suck the radon up and out of your lower level.
Finally, the government has a handy booklet that might help you understand the risks and fixes for elevated radon levels. Go to epa.gov and download the PDF file, “A Citizen’s Guide to Radon.”
Dear Ken: I’m interested in having one of those tubular skylights in my inside hall bathroom. I’ve heard you mention them on your show. How do I pick one? Laurie
Answer: These systems are a great choice for any dark area of a home — a walk-in closet, dark kitchen or family room or a windowless powder room, like yours. They usually consist of an acrylic dome that sits on the roof, a polished aluminum reflecting tube and some sort of diffuser in the ceiling of that space. They do a great job of brightening any room with daylight, even on cloudy days. They simply slip through a hole in the roof and then one in the ceiling.
A traditional skylight requires work by roofers, framers, drywallers, insulators, painters and carpenters, so it’s much more expensive and messy than a tubular model. Choose a company that will give you several names of folks who have installed their system. You then can follow up with a call to see how it went. Specifically ask about leaks, as the flashing arrangement is what separates the good from the not-so-good tubular skylights. Finally, remember our Around the House rule No.1: no money until the job is complete.
Dear Ken: We just painted a large orange brick fireplace antique white on the advice of a decorator, but we find it very cold. Is there any treatment that can warm it up? Brett
Answer: I wouldn’t have painted it any shade of white. Pick a dominant color in that room and apply a light shade of that hue, such as a pleasant gray or beige. Then, if you’re the patient type, you can paint the grout lines between the bricks with a version of the same color but two or three shades darker. It’ll recede into the room a little more and not seem so stark.
Ken Moon is a home inspector in the Pikes Peak region. His radio show airs at 9 a.m. Saturdays on KRDO, FM 105.5 and AM 1240. Visit www.aroundthehouse.com.