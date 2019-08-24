Dear Ken: Over the years in The Gazette and on the radio show, you’ve mentioned products for getting rid of pet odors. Can you list them again? — Sue
Answer: Here are some names from listeners and readers, but keep in mind they’re not necessarily recommended by The Gazette or by yours truly: Urine Off (which I’ve used with varying degrees of success), Nature’s Miracle, Oxy Clean, Clorox and Resolve all make pet odor eliminators that my listeners have recommended over the years. Pet stores also carry various concoctions .
On bare concrete or plywood floors, consider a plain old bleach and water scrub — a half cup in a gallon — then apply a couple of coats of BIN or KILZ primer/sealer.
On carpeted floors, you’ll find that the urine will eventually chemically overload the fibers and pad. In that case, a professional carpet company can peel back the carpet and treat the backside where all the odor is concentrated. Have them replace the pad with a “skinned” variety that will repel liquids. While they have the floor exposed, ask them to take a break, and then you can apply the primer, as I mentioned above.
Dear Ken: The furnace in our new home is much noisier than our old furnace was. We plan to finish our lower level. Do you have any ideas for baffling or insulating the furnace room so the sound will not be a factor in adjoining rooms? — Dee
Answer: Normally you would be required to install a full louvered door to the furnace room to allow some combustion and make-up air into the area. However, if you draw air directly from the outside or through the crawl space, if you have one, you can skip this step and use a solid door instead. One or two 6- or 8-inch ducts will probably be plenty, but check with your heating company for exact sizes
Do you have an isolating collar on the furnace? That’s a rubber transition fitting — about 2 inches high — that allows the furnace to move around a little without straining the ducts above. It also acts as a sound barrier to attenuate vibrations through all that sheet metal.
Finally, install some fiberglass insulation batts in all the common furnace room walls, and your downstairs will seem like a library.
To ensure that your lower level is warm and toasty, install a large cold air return at the floor level — not on the ceiling. That will force the air down and across the room.
Dear Ken: My rec room ceiling tile is a mess. I am thinking of doing drywall on it myself after I remove the tile. Any thoughts? — Todd
Answer: Installing drywall over one’s head is a daunting task. It’s very difficult — and even dangerous — to lift and simultaneously nail the sheets. Then there’s the problem of taping and texturing, which is more of an art than a science; it’s virtually impossible for amateurs like you and me get it right.
Why not suspend a ceiling? This is the same system you may have at work. A metal “T”-channel system is hung from wires attached to the joists above, then tiles — and even light fixtures — are laid into the metal framework. When you’re done it’ll look professional, no matter how many thumbs you have on each hand. Another benefit: The space above can also be used for telephone, stereo and computer wires. Larger home centers and lumber yards carry all the parts and accessories for this system. And you don’t have to settle for boring white; these panels are easily paintable.
By the way, make sure your old ceiling tile is made from innocuous stuff. If your house is over 40 years old and you suspect asbestos, it’s probably better to seal it with some exterior grade house paint and leave it alone rather than disturb it and release dust.
Dear Ken: My water heater is 10 years old. Would it be smart to just get a new one or wait it out? I’ve had them burst before, and they make quite a mess. — Thanks, Don.
Answer: Your tank is really just a kid. I see lots of examples of water heaters that last into their late teens. Most of the leaky ones I run across are less than about 6 years old. It’s almost as if the tanks self-protect after that age with a mineral coating on the inside surface.
And when it does give out, the failure almost always manifests itself simply in the form of a puddle around the bottom of the heater. Set a battery-powered water alarm (less than $15) next to the water heater so you’ll have an early warning of trouble.
Bottom line: I see a long and productive future for your faithful, round companion.
Ken Moon is a home inspector in the Pikes Peak region. His radio show airs at 9 a.m. Saturdays on KRDO, FM 105.5 and AM 1240. Visit www.aroundthehouse.com