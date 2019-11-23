It’s time to start thinking about gifts for those handy folks in your life.
And don’t forget the kids. Boys and girls beginning around first grade age, a college student or a young couple just starting out can all benefit from familiarity with tools.
Cordless tools and their batteries have made exponential leaps over the past few years in both torque (power) and longevity. Look for 20-volt lithium ion battery models. Here are some good buys I saw online and at a Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse:
• Two Craftsman cordless tools in a combo set. A regular screwdriver/drill and an impact driver for tough jobs for only $99. Complete with two batteries and a charger.
• It’s amazing how inexpensive good hand tools are these days. Look for three-pack sets of Kobalt locking pliers, adjustable wrenches and regular large, grooved (“plumbers”) pliers for $12.98 each. A great buy.
• A Black and Decker 3/8-inch cordless drill/screwdriver, also 20 volts, for about $44 at Amazon.
• It’s a pain to drag out a regular vacuum to clean out the car. How about a De Walt cordless, handheld, HEPA wet/dry shop vac? It runs on a 20-volt, long-life lithium battery. $82.50 from an Amazon vendor.
• Every garage workshop needs an air compressor. The prices for these invaluable accessories have come way down. For example, Craftsman offers a 6-gallon model — good for inflating basketballs, bike tries and leaky car tires — for only $99.
• Here’s a gift that the whole family can chip in to give Dad: a power washer. It’s invaluable around the garage and the yard to clean cars, pickups, RV’s, driveways and sidewalks. Under $150 for a 3000 PSI model. I promise that it will get used often, year round.
• My all-time favorite flashlight — and the one I use every day for inspecting – is the LED Lux Pro. It is super-bright and the batteries last incredibly long between changes. Lowe’s has them for less than $13, cheaper than online.
There is also a headband version by the same company, same price, for projects in out of the way locations, like under the car or the computer desk. It also works great for illuminating the sidewalk if you need to take the dog out for a walk at the end of these short days.
Some cool gifts I spotted online:
• A belt “holster” for that cordless drill and for other small hand tools, plus a magnetic wrist band you slip on for any project that requires screws, nails or brads. These small parts cling to the sleeve so they are immediately available. $16 at Amazon.
• A digital tape measure. You measure using the conventional technique, but you also get a digital readout on top of the tape. What a great gift for the techie handyman who has everything! About $23 at Home Depot.
• A regular-sized hammer with “My grandpa can fix anything” burned into its wood handle. Trust me, it will have top billing over any workbench. Available at etsy.com for $24.
• How often have you needed to see inside walls, around corners, behind or underneath obstructions or into hidden ducts and pipes? Look for the Blue Fire wireless endoscope at Amazon. It works with your cellphone to send back pictures through a 10-meter semi-rigid tube. About $40, also at Amazon.
For the little kids, consider the Craftsman starter eight-piece tool kit in a handy tote bag. It includes scissors, tape measure, screwdrivers, a hammer, wrench and, pliers, and safety goggles. Also available at Lowe’s for less than $25. I suggest you add a small pocket knife so your youngster can learn early, rather than later, to respect it and to use it properly.
The same tools are available without the tote for a kitchen drawer or kids going off on their own to college. Less than $17.
Finally, here are some lower-priced items available at any home center or hardware store that the kids can get Dad or Gramps:
• A screw-on gauge to check out the water pressure in the house or the sprinkler lines. Look for it in the irrigation parts department. About $10.
• An outdoor extension cord. 50 feet, at least 16 gauge. Less than $12.
• A set of jewelers’ screwdrivers to repair glasses and clocks and untangle chains.
• A good pocket knife.
• A magnet kit with an extension rod for retrieving dropped or hidden screws and nails.
• Knee pads for gardening and to make crawl spaces easier to navigate.
• A swivel mirror, also on a rod, for spotting dropped items in out of the way places.
• A shipping tape kit with a pistol grip dispenser and rolls of clear tape.
• A basic workshop safety kit: goggles, gloves and dust masks.
• First aid kits for the kitchen, workshop and cars.
• Latex gloves for painting and greasy car repairs.
• An electrical polarity tester with a GFCI test button — a little gadget you plug into outlets to see if they’re wired properly.
• A gift card with homemade, redeemable coupons promising to rake leaves, mow the lawn, shovel snow, vacuum or do the dishes.
Always-appreciated stocking stuffers: a tape measure, AA batteries, a box of mixed small nails and brads for hanging pictures, pipe cleaners and emery boards.
There’s no more important present you can buy for your family than a carbon monoxide detector. The Nighthawk plug-in brand is my favorite mainly, because it’s down near the floor. It has a digital readout and keeps a history of exposure levels.
Speaking of detectors: Are the smoke detectors in your house older than 10 years? If so they should be replaced. As they age, they accumulate spiderwebs and dust and so become less sensitive. Smoke detector technology has changed since they were first introduced over 40 years ago.
The newer dual-type detectors are the best choice. They combine the traditional ionization technology with a photocell to detect smoldering, smoky fires. If you have high-up detectors on, say, a vaulted ceiling, then consider 10-year lithium batteries. About $10.
Happy holidays and good shopping.
Moon is a home inspector in the Pikes Peak region. His radio show airs at 4 p.m. Saturday and is carried on KRDO, AM 1240 and FM 105.5. Visit aroundthehouse.com