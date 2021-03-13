Dear Ken: Several times during the night we hear sounds of water flushing. Should we be concerned? — Margo
Answer: About wasting water, yes. It’s one of your toilets trying to tell you that it needs help. Most toilet valves have a built-in “leak detector” to let you know there’s a problem. That’s the noise you hear as water drips ever so slowly down into the bowl. It’s easy to find out which one is acting up. Dump a little food coloring in each tank and wait a half-hour or so. When you see diluted color in the bowl, you’ve got the right one. Simply replace its flapper valve with a new one, and you’re all set.
I like the FluidMaster brand; you can purchase both a new flapper and fill valve on a plastic covered card for around $10 or so. They are extremely homeowner friendly to install, as they require no special tools or expertise.
Dear Ken: We have a 1974 house and want to upgrade the insulation. Should we remove the old attic insulation first, or just leave it? — Karen
Answer: Let it be. If you were to remove it, you could contaminate your house with irritating pollutants, like heavy metal particles and glass fibers. Simply ask the contractor to blow in another layer of either cellulose or fiberglass right over the old stuff. Shoot for a total of about 15 inches of material — giving you around an R-50 or so.
Dear Ken: I heard you talking about a “loop” in the hot water line to prevent long waits for hot water to the farthest bathroom. How do you do this? Does it require a pump? — Keith
Answer: If you have access under the floor from the water heater to that distant bathroom, you can plumb in a piece of 1/2-inch PEX (plastic) pipe from the bottom of the tank to the sink or shower line in that bath. You will need to reconfigure the drain hose spigot on the tank to accept the new pipe and add a check valve in the new line so the water flows only in the proper direction.
That will set up a simple convection loop — relying on the principle that hot fluids rise and then sink when they cool down — to send warm water around that loop, so it’s available more quickly when you turn on the tap.
If you don’t have access underneath the house, you can add a recirculating system with a small pump under one of the faraway sinks. They are very homeowner-friendly and come with a timer so you’ll have hot water just when you need it in the morning. Google Watts Premier Hot Water System to check out one of the several available kits.
Dear Ken: I want to add adding a second doorbell chime, but I’ll need a heavier transformer. My house was built in the ‘70s. Where do you think they put it? — Lee
Answer: In that era, it was usually attached to the side of the furnace. Otherwise, it can be on the attic side of the central hallway light fixture. It’s probably buried under the insulation. When you put in the new one, build a circular, fireproof barricade around it — like metal or plastic. That will allow the heat to escape.
But why not do what I did: Disable the wired system and replace it with a wireless doorbell. For around $20, you can have a two-location chime system and choose from a whole library of ringtones. After installation, disconnect the old wired transformer.
Dear Ken: We have a ceiling fan with a light at the bottom. Can I use one of those motion detectors for it? — Tanya
Answer: There are heavy-duty versions of motion detector switches available that are built to use with fans and motors, but they are quite expensive. And anyway, you wouldn’t want the fan going on and off continually. The ones you’ll find at the home center are, generally, for lighting only. If the fan and light are controlled by separate switches, you can put a motion detector on the “light” side only, leaving the fan on a conventional switch.
Ken Moon is a home inspector in the Pikes Peak region. His call-in radio show airs at 4 p.m. Saturdays on KRDO, FM 105.5 and AM 1240. Visit aroundthehouse.com