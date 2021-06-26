We’re nearing the halfway point of the sprinkling season now, so it’s a good time to check the operation of your system.
Most of us sprinkle early in the morning, so we never have a chance to see it in action. Sprinkler heads get bumped and tweaked all season long as you mow the lawn, so you may be surprised to see that some heads are broken and produce a small geyser or are stuck and don’t pop up at all. And some might also be pointing in the wrong direction — spraying against the deck, fence, siding, foundation or into a window well.
Summer water bills seem to get higher and higher each year, so consider a rain sensor. You probably have an automatic sprinkler system activated by a timer. One way to save water and avoid over-saturating the soil around your house is to tie a rain sensor into the clock wiring system. It’s a plastic gizmo with little disks inside that expand when they get wet. When they get saturated, the sensor turns off the clock for that day. They cost less than $25 for a wired model — and $70 or so for wireless. It will pay for itself in no time.
While we are at, here’s a brief checklist you might use to analyze your system and make necessary adjustments. Are there heads within 3 feet of the foundation? They should be moved out and away! Can you replace regular heads in planting beds with a dribbler/soaker system? It’ll save water, the plants will love it and less water gets near the house. Did parts of some zones freeze over the winter? Might as well dig them up now and install inexpensive drain valves in those low spots.
And what about the valve box? Wet and full of spiders, I’ll bet. Dig down below those control valves, install some plastic sheeting and rock to catch drips, and drill some holes in the box cover to allow evaporation.
Dear Ken: I’m worried about my cooling costs. I know the attic is quite hot during the day, but how hot is OK? — Mark
Answer: The effects of a hot attic can be somewhat masked by the central air conditioning system. Trouble is, the system has to work harder to overcome the heat gain, the condensing unit stays on longer, and most importantly, it runs up your operating costs. Install the transmitter for a remote reading thermometer up there and monitor the temperature for a while. If it regularly gets above 100 degrees, you’ve got some work to do.
Most houses need a little more ventilation to release the daily heat buildup. There are several choices here. You could install three or four rotating turbine vents in the highest — and the hottest — part of the attic. Or you could cut a square gable vent in the walls at the end of the space, then install a powered fan in one of them to suck even more air through. A whole house attic fan, though, is the most effective — and, of course, the most expensive — remedy. As it draws cool evening air through the house, it supplements the main cooling system and purges the day’s air out of the attic.
Insulation is also an ally in the summer. Just as it keeps heat inside in the winter, it can keep it out this time of year. You need about 15 inches of blown material up there — regardless of what kind. That will yield an R-45+, which is about right in our climate.
Dear readers: You might have a vacation coming up this summer, so I’d like to share a few tips on some items to tend to before you go.
This is a good time to check window locks that are below or near the ground. The old stand-by — a broom handle wedged into the frame — is OK, but a better idea is to install metal thumb screw clamps in the tracks of both slider and single-hung windows. Besides preventing unauthorized opening, they provide a secure way to partially open a window for ventilation.
Most patio doors are easily jimmied from the outside, so a visible metal security bar — which you can easily install yourself — is a great deterrent. Also, don’t forget to unplug your garage door opener if it’s an older style or set the control panel to “lock.”
Research indicates that outside lighting keeps your family and your home safer. I like the motion detector light systems, which are triggered when anyone or anything gets near them. They only come on after dark, so they can save energy versus a normal fixture left on throughout the night.
Inside lights that are on 24/7 are a telltale sign that you’ve gone away. A couple of lamps connected to inexpensive plug-in clock timers set to come on at sundown and off at, say, 11 p.m. are a much better idea to enhance security around your place. And make sure to leave window blinds or curtains open so neighbors, passersby and the police can see what’s going on inside. Also, tune a radio to a local talk radio station to simulate conversation and occupancy.
Your water heater uses lots of energy keeping 40 gallons or more hot, whether you’re home or not. Most have a “vacation” setting, which saves energy. If not, simply turn the gas valve dial to off while you’re gone — and leave a note to remind yourself to turn it back up when you get home, or that first morning’s shower will be a shocker!
Lightning is common enough around here to justify disconnecting sensitive and expensive electronics — like computers, smart TV’s and stereo/video systems — from wall outlets; that should include phone lines and cables hooked to computer modems.
Ken Moon is a home inspector in the Pikes Peak region. His call-in radio show airs at 4 p.m. Saturdays on KRDO, FM 105.5 and AM 1240. Visit aroundthehouse.com