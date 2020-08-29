Dear Ken: I have a stinky dishwasher. We use it rather infrequently and so it smells. Is there a trap inside that dries out? Should we fill it? — Pam
Answer: You apparently like to wash by hand — but when I was a kid, my sisters and I would have given anything for an electric dishwasher. Anyway, dishwashers always retain a little water in their bottoms to keep the seals wet and to discourage sewer gas from leaking in. That water naturally contains a little bacteria, and it will fester and smell if the machine isn’t run once in a while. You should use the “rinse and hold” cycle along with a teaspoon of detergent a couple times a week to keep it sweet.
Dear Ken: I’d like to install some new plastic decking. Can I simply cover the old deck with the new material? — Charlie
Answer: No. It will have the same effect as if you were to cover the deck with carpeting — a definite no-no in my book. That new layer will create a hidden space that will trap water between the new decking and the old. It will never dry out — especially in the winter — and will eventually lead to rotting wood and subsequent structural issues.
A better plan is to remove the old decking, and then lay strips of Ice and Water Shield (sticky, thick tar paper) over the tops of the old joists before you install the new material. That will discourage deterioration of the joists from that same water-between-the-boards phenomenon.
Dear Ken: How do you get that brown muck out of the bottom of the toilet tank? — Sam
Answer: It’s an accumulation of minute particles of dirt and iron compounds from the water supply. By the way, it’s one way to eyeball the quality of your water supply. For instance, well water will deposit varying colors — like green for copper — in the tank. Even with the purest Rocky Mountain city water, however, given enough time, it will accumulate. This material is inert and unreactive —that’s why the water in the bowl is clear. I’d leave it alone until you have to replace toilet tank parts. At that time, you could swish it out with an old rag.
Dear Ken: Can we paint our old popcorn ceiling? — Dawn
Answer: If it’s been painted at least one time, probably so. If not, it’s a chore I’d avoid. Let me explain. One coat of paint will have sealed over those tiny particles that give the ceiling its distinctive look. So, you could then use a thick-napped roller cover to apply some thinned down semi-gloss latex (cut with 1/4 lukewarm water). If, on the other hand, the ceiling is still “raw,” you’ll end up with half the ceiling in your hair and down the front of your shirt. In that case, I’d have someone spray it. There is an asbestos concern here. Houses built before the mid-’70s may have a little in their drywall taping and texturing compounds, so be careful with any debris.
Dear Ken: I think I may have mold. There are white crystals under my basement sub-floor. Do you think that’s what it is? — Ward
Answer: Chances are it’s salt. Wet soil can leach alkaline salts upward to the surface. When the water eventually evaporates, crystals form on the ground — sort of like stalagmites in a cave. Although they aren’t harmful, per se, it’s an indication of chronic water issues. You apparently have a wood basement floor suspended over the soil. These are notorious for retaining high levels of humidity in that restricted air space. The builder should have provided a humidity-sensing fan and vent system. If the underlying soil is damp, the fan either is inadequately designed or isn’t running enough. No matter, you should get this space dried out ASAP, or you risk real mold troubles, and deterioration of the wood sub-structure.
Dear Ken: Can I use LED bulbs for motion detectors and dimmers in outside lights? — Ron
Answer: The motion detector setup will work fine. The fixture works pretty much like an ordinary on-off switch. Dimmers, however, are somewhat problematic. You need to look for specific LED bulbs that are dimmable as well as a compatible control. Unlike ordinary light dimmers that reduce the voltage to each bulb, LEDs need what’s called “pulse modulation.” That is, the bulb is turned on and off very rapidly to simulate less light. For example, if you dim it to half brightness, the lamp is only burning half the time; you just can’t perceive it.
Bottom line: Look for bulbs and compatible controls that indicate “dimmable.”
Dear Ken: I hear a dripping sound emanating from the upstairs toilet. There are no signs of leakage. Should I be concerned? — Marty
Answer: It’s probably OK. After a toilet is flushed, you’ll hear a few residual drips inside the vertical waste pipes where they descend through the walls. If the toilet does this continually — whether it’s been flushed or not — check the flapper valve inside the tank. Here’s how: Dump some food coloring in the tank and wait a half-hour or so. If you see that same color in the bowl, the flapper is passing tiny amounts of water. Replace it.
