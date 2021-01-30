Dear Ken: I know you should put the carbon monoxide detector somewhere upstairs, but why not in the furnace room too? — Daniel
Answer: It can’t hurt, but the primary aim is protecting the family. The biggest concern is carbon monoxide coming from the heating vents in the living area. People are most vulnerable to the deadly gas while sleeping. Since it’s a little lighter than air, it tends to go to the upper parts of the house first anyway. The best location is in the hallway serving the bedrooms (in fact, state law requires one within 15 feet of all bedroom doors). Plug it into an outlet that puts it at approximately the same level of your head while you’re asleep. I prefer the models with a digital display such as the Nighthawk brand.
I’m somewhat skeptical of the combination smoke/carbon monoxide detectors. The goal is to detect smoke at the ceiling level and carbon monoxide near the floor. That’s why I prefer separate devices.
Finally, according to the manufacturers, carbon monoxide detectors should be replaced at least every seven years. You likely won’t have to put that in the calendar because the newer versions have a built-in computer that will make the alarm squawk after the allotted time.
Dear Ken: My 40-gallon water heater is about 20 years old, and I’m wondering if I would do well with a tankless model? — Katie
Answer: I’m hesitant to recommend anything with a perfectly fine water heater. If it’s not leaking and you have plenty of hot water, I’d leave it alone. But if you do want to replace it, you should buy a 50-gallon model because newer ones heat water more slowly to comply with changed energy-efficiency standards.
Good tankless models that provide enough hot water will cost about three times more than a regular tank. And that means it will take perhaps 10 to 15 years to amortize the extra expense before you start to save money.
Furthermore, it’s not only an economic issue, according to many of my readers and listeners. They report that with a tankless heater, gobs of water are wasted while waiting for the hot to come through. Plus, they are pretty finicky, requiring an annual visit by a plumber for cleaning and adjustment.
Bottom line: I would live with the old water heater until it fails, but wrap it with a good insulation blanket since it’s not as well insulated as new models.
Dear Ken: How can I tell if a particular wall is load bearing or not? I want to remove it. — Jerrod
Answer: If your house was built in the mid-1960s or later, you’re probably OK to take it out. That’s when trussed roofs came into widespread use. These marvelously engineered systems almost always span between outside walls so they don’t rely on any interior support beams. A remodeling contractor could peek into the attic to verify what kind you have; otherwise, a good home inspector can check for you. I recommend finding an ASHI inspector at ashi.org. They typically are the most experienced in town (full disclosure: I’m a member). You won’t be charged for a full inspection because it won’t take much time. You should be able to find an inspector for $100 to $150.
Dear readers: Last week I wrote about failures in older electrical panels, specifically Federal Pacific, which has a bad reputation among real estate agents, home inspectors, appraisers and insurance companies. There’s another brand that should raise a red flag as well: Zinsco (sometimes labeled Sylvania/Zinsco). These panels were manufactured in the ‘60s and ‘70s and have some internal engineering issues that can make them vulnerable to catastrophic failure. Instead of copper, they used an odd alloy of aluminum that sometimes overheats and melts when the breakers fail.
The failure rate is relatively low, but nevertheless if you have one you should get it checked by a licensed electrician. It’s not easy to do it yourself since the panel has to be partially taken apart.
And just as with Federal Pacific, if you have one of these old panels it is probably a good idea to plan on replacing it sooner rather than later. When you put your house on the market, it will come up in the home inspection process. Besides, your family (and your house) will be safer after removing the old panel.
Ken Moon is a home inspector in the Pikes Peak region. His radio show airs at 4 p.m. Saturdays on KRDO, FM 105.5 and AM 1240. Visit aroundthehouse.com.