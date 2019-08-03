Dear readers: The spate of rainy weather over the past several weeks is a good time to remind you about mosquitoes — and the rare but worrisome potential for West Nile virus.
These pesky critters breed in stale water, so here are a few tips on eliminating these areas around your house:
• Remove any standing water collections — like in buckets, boats, wheelbarrows and trash cans.
• Wet, low spots in the lawn can be gradually filled with top soil to raise their level.
• Check inside the sprinkler valve control box for standing water.
• Check your gutters for proper drainage. Many times the downspouts are plugged up or they were hung with a negative slope so they retain stagnant water.
• If you have a bird bath in your yard, change its water at least twice a week.
• Finally, repair/replace any torn or missing screens.
Dear Ken: I’m about to make a concrete footing for an outside light pole. Two locations on the web suggest pouring dry concrete into the hole and adding water. Is this true? Can I achieve a good effect this way? — Brett
Answer: There are, indeed, so-called “pour and set” quick-curing concrete mixes around. You pour the dry material right out of the bag and then add water. Quikrete makes one that they claim is virtually as strong as site-mixed material. So I’d look for that designation on the bag for your job, rather than just any plain old dry mix.
Dear Ken: There is a sewerlike smell around our shower. What do you think is going on? — Esther
Answer: The drain may be at fault. Water may be leaking around it and then seeping under the base. Remove the little strainer over the drain and examine the seal between the flange and the waste pipe itself. Sometimes there’s a gap, which can be filled with a good sealant, like clear rubber silicone. Your gloved hand is the best tool to apply smoothly a generous gob of it around the opening. Make sure to leave it smooth so material doesn’t hang up on rough edges.
Another potential source of the smell is trapped gunk, like hair and soap scum, stuck in the P-trap below the floor. Use a drain brush with a long flex handle to clean out the trap and its vertical pipe (Brushtech makes a good one for under $10). Finally, make sure there are no holes or gaps in the tile around the shower.
If so, regrout the tiles themselves and apply some siliconized tub and tile at the corners.
Dear Ken: I have a floor drain next to my water heater in case of overflow. A couple of years ago, I smelled sewer gas and so a plumber installed a “ball” device in it to prevent backups. He also had me dump a 1/2 cup of water and a 1/2 cup of cooking oil into the drain. Now it’s all gummed up. How can I unstick it? — Sophia
Answer: I would not have used any kind of vegetable oil, as it forms a sticky residue with age, as you now know. Floor drains smell because the water evaporates out of them, letting sewer gases into the house. Years ago, an old plumber friend told me to dump a little mineral oil into the drain (the stuff our moms in the old days thought would help our upset tummies); a pint should be sufficient. It’s lighter than water, so it would be pushed out ahead of any overflows, but it doesn’t appreciably evaporate, so it helps seal the trap long term.
You can probably clean out your trap by adding baking soda, then white vinegar. Wear eye protection as it foams pretty vigorously. Follow with a gallon of cold water and it will then be “ungummied.”
Dear Ken: We are building a redwood deck. But the material we have looked at comes with lots of knots. Is that a problem? — Billy
Answer: Roughly speaking, redwood comes in two grades: a clear, heart variety that, as you can tell from the name, is very expensive. This is a sort of furniture grade with essentially no knots. The kind us regular folks use is a “construction” grade that is cut farther out on the tree, and so it comes with built-in knots.
Many times, boards can be simply turned over to hide the imperfections. I would reject (and return) boards that have loose or missing knots — particularly on the board edges.
But have you considered a more economical species? Southern yellow pine, pressure treated, is a good choice. It is less than half the cost of redwood and usually comes with a long warranty from the manufacturer. If your budget is tight, this is an alternative that will work well for you.
Ken Moon is a home inspector in the Pikes Peak region. His radio show airs at 9 a.m. Saturdays on KRDO, FM 105.5 and AM 1240. Visit aroundthehouse.com.