Dear Readers: You may have a vacation coming up this summer, so I'd like to share a few tips on some items to tend to before you go.
This is a good time to check window locks that are below or near the ground. The old stand-by, a broom handle wedged into the frame, is OK. But a better idea is to install metal thumb-screw clamps in the tracks of slider and single-hung windows. Besides preventing unauthorized opening, they provide a secure way to partially open a window for ventilation.
Most patio doors are easily jimmied from the outside, so a visible metal security bar — which you can easily install yourself — is a great deterrent. Also, don't forget to unplug your garage door opener if it’s an older style. Or set the control panel to LOCK.
Research indicates that outside lighting keeps your family and your house safer. I like the motion detector light systems, which are triggered when anyone or anything gets near them. They only come on after dark, so they can save energy versus a normal fixture left on all night. You can choose from a couple of versions: a floodlight style for the backyard and prettier models, such as antique and polished brass coach lights. If you’d rather have an on-all-night light system around your house, you can buy units with built-in photo cells that shut themselves off at dawn. Whichever style you choose, put a piece of tape or plastic guard over the inside light switch to remind everybody that it stays “always on.”
Inside lights that are on 24/7 are a telltale sign that you’ve gone away. A couple of lamps connected to inexpensive plug-in clock timers, set to come on at sundown and off at, say, 11 p.m., are a much more better idea to enhance security around your place. And make sure to leave window blinds or curtains open so neighbors, passersby and the police can see what’s going on inside. Also, tune a radio to a local talk radio station to simulate conversation and occupancy.
Your water heater uses lots of energy keeping 40 gallons or more hot. Most have a "vacation" setting that saves energy. If not, simply turn the gas valve dial to OFF while you're gone, and leave a note to remind yourself to turn it back up when you get home, or that first morning's shower will be a doozy!
You probably have an automatic sprinkler system activated by a timer. One way to save water and avoid over-saturating the soil around your house is to tie a rain sensor into the clock wiring system. It's a little plastic gizmo with a wick pointing skyward. When the wick gets saturated, it shuts off the clock for that day.
Lightning is common enough around here to justify disconnecting sensitive electronics — such as computers, smart TVs and stereo/video systems — from wall outlets. That should include phone lines and cables hooked to computer modems.
Dear Ken: What's the best way to clean a fiberglass shower floor? Janice
Answer: These white, acrylic shower bases are grooved with some sort of non-skid pattern. The factory gloss coat eventually wears away, after which these indentations attract soap scum, body oils and dirt to create a dingy layer that is a devil to clean. That you asked the question tells me you’ve tried all the usual ideas, such as liquid bleach-type products and cleansers. Instead, try this, suggested by a loyal listener to my radio show: Spray on some Easy Off oven cleaner — the low odor kind in the blue can — and scratch it in with a stiff bristled brush. Let the foam sit undisturbed for an hour or so for a squeaky clean tub or shower base.
Dear Ken: Our house has a perpetually damp concrete floor in the basement. Salts are showing on the surface, and we've dug test holes, which fill with water. Also, the outlet of my French drain drips all the time. Is there anything I can do, and is this moisture bad for the house? Mike
Answer: It sounds as if you're suffering from a high water table under the house. And yes, too much moisture, even in our dry climate, isn't good for the underside of your framed house. Plus the alkali salts you mention can deteriorate the concrete. Install an exhaust fan in one end of the basement. Plug it into a timer so it runs two or three hours each morning. That should lower the humidity down there.
Finally, and most important, fine-tune your drainage and downspout patterns so water dumps at least 6 feet from the foundation.
Dear Ken: I am just about to complete my basement finish. What can I do about the large number of spiders? Chad
Answer: Use some grocery store type insecticide to spray the entire perimeter of the basement walls at the top and bottom edges. Then go outside and look for obvious entry points: vents with no screens and gaps up under the siding. Many times, the wall sheathing sticks out from the uneven foundation walls, creating a gap large enough for critters to sneak through. You can chink in some fiberglass insulation with a screwdriver or seal the cracks with foam or caulking.
--
Ken Moon is a home inspector in the Pikes Peak region. His radio show airs at 9 a.m. Saturdays on KRDO, FM 105.5 and AM 1240. Visit aroundthehouse.com