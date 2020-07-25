Colorado’s cooling season is so short that A/C systems aren’t especially overworked and usually only require service every other year. A furnace, however, needs an annual check, clean and service. Incidentally, some HVAC companies will offer a special price — usually less than $100 — if they can service both systems in one trip.
Ask the technician to look at the cooling coils. This is the upside-down-V-shaped arrangement in the furnace that conducts the heat transfer to cool the air stream. Since air conditioning is a dehumidification process, these coils stay wet and gradually collect a layer of dust on their undersides. This can diminish the system’s efficiency and increase the cost of cooling. Make sure the technician doesn’t take the easy route and simply squirt liquid on it. The best method is to slide the coil set out of the furnace for a thorough cleaning and check.
Sometimes the outside condensing unit also needs help. The fins can accumulate leaves and other debris — such as cottonwood seeds — on their exterior surfaces. This, too, can lower the efficiency of the cooling system. Also, their edges can become bent or deformed from severe weather (now you know why I encourage you to shroud the condensing unit during winter with a plastic cover and bungee cord). Many times, they can be “combed” back to their original shape. Finally, the technician will check the pressure inside the cooling lines, add refrigerant if needed and change the filter.
Dear Ken: A contractor tried to sell us a surge protector to be mounted inside the electric panel. He said it would protect us from power company surges and lightning. Do you think it’s worth $10 a month? — Doug
Answer: Power company surges are not common these days, but lightning — at least in the summer — is. All bets are off if there’s a direct strike, but nearby lightning bolts can send static-like electricity sideways across the ground, where it can get into a home’s electric system.
If you have a home office with pricey equipment or a fabulously expensive home audio setup, you might want to install a whole house surge protector. But why pay $10 a month when you can buy and own a good one for less than $100?
Dear Ken: I watched a snake disappear in a stress crack a few inches from the garage overhead door. After determining there was a void there, I inserted two tubes of concrete caulking and the caulking is bubbling up like air pockets are forming. Now I’m not sure this was the best course of action. — Margaret
Answer: You could fill the void with fine silica sand to within an inch or so of the top and then apply more epoxy-based driveway sealant. Or you could insert a slab gasket strip — sort of rubber weather-stripping — that comes in various widths and heights. Go to slabgasket.com.
Dear Ken: This wet weather has produced a musty smell in our crawl space. Do we have to wait until dry winter weather for it to go away? — Sam
Answer: A dose of good ventilation likely will help. If the dirt’s covered with plastic sheeting, roll it back to one side. Open the outside vents and stick a box fan in one of them pointing outward. This will set up a gentle, drying breeze that will evaporate the moisture in a couple of weeks. While you’re waiting for it to dry out, cure whatever drainage deficiencies — such as misdirected downspouts or bad soil grading — allowed the water in.
Dear Ken: My toilet empties very slowly, but the water level in the tank seems OK. Can you help? — Tina
Answer: If this happened gradually and has been going on for some time, it’s probably not a drain plug-up; it might be a flushing issue. Try cleaning out the water holes under the rim. They can fill up with mineral scale, weakening the power of the flush.
Dear Ken: My garage floor is cracked, but I want to wash it. Is that OK? — Gene
Answer: It’d be a good idea to patch those cracks first with an epoxy-based filler (available in caulking tubes). That will keep water from seeping under the slab and awakening soil that might, when wet, expand and heave. Since cars dribble melting snow and ice in the winter, it’s a good idea to keep these cracks patched year-round.
Dear Ken: We had to replace a portion of our driveway. The old part is light tan, but the new part is light gray. What can we do to get it uniform? — Beth
Answer: There are water-based concrete stains available at the paint store. They come in lots of colors so if you choose one that matches the darker color of your variegated driveway, you’ll have a uniform finish. Make sure, though, to apply only a single coat.
If you can live with the difference for a while, the sun eventually will bleach the colors into sort of a default grayish tan.
Ken Moon is a home inspector in the Pikes Peak region. His radio show airs at 4 p.m. Saturdays on KRDO, FM 105.5 and AM 1240. Visit aroundthehouse.com.