As we await the inevitable summer rains, here are my annual reminders about fine- tuning the drainage elements around your house. Really, there’s nothing that’s cheaper and easier to take care of, but — when ignored — can cause such havoc to the house than water troubles.

Remember that most of the soil in our region has a clay component to it, which when it gets wet can swell, causing movement in the foundation and floor slabs. Besides being a real turn-off to future buyers, these problems can diminish the value of your home.

Most of the water that can cause trouble comes through the downspouts. Traditional concrete splash blocks or flip-up metal extenders just aren’t good enough. A better idea is to use that black plastic, 3-inch flex drain pipe (solid, not the kind with holes!) and extend them at least 6 feet away or to the nearest gravity outfall. This stuff is cheap and easy to handle and can be cut with a pocket knife. There are fittings available that make it easy to snap the pipe on to the downspouts. Also, you can buy “T’s” and “Y’s that allow you to combine more than one downspout into a single pipe. I like to use 1-inch drywall screws to make sure the arrangement stays together. After you get the right configuration, you can bury the pipe at your leisure to get it out of the way.

Make sure soil slopes away from the house, especially near those big window wells. How much? A minimum of 1 inch fall per foot away is a good guideline. And the areas within 3 feet of the foundation should be dry-scaped with rock or bark and undemanding plantings, like evergreen bushes. Also, no plastic ground cover in this zone, as it tends to hold moisture near the house; landscape “fabric” is a better idea.

Annuals, rose bushes and vegetables that need lots of water should be planted farther out in the yard. Sprinkler heads and valves near the house can be trouble. Move them at least 3 feet away and outside any metal or plastic edging.

Plastic window well covers can also help. They keep surface water, snow, leaves and trash out of the wells. Most kinds will need reinforcement so kids don’t fall through. But they also need to be light enough so they don’t impede an escape from basement bedrooms!

Sometimes the drainage between you and your neighbor’s house can flatten out, allowing water to puddle in previously dry areas. If there are saturated or soggy areas near the foundation, they could ultimately cause a big problem. An interceptor sump is a relatively easy answer.

Dig a trench about 12 inches deep starting at the highest point, sloped towards the street at 1/4 inch per foot. Lay some crushed rock in the bottom, then add 3-inch perforated plastic pipe (the same stuff, but with holes this time), cover the pipe with landscape fabric and more rock to the surface, and you’ve created a drain which will collect water headed towards your foundation and send it elsewhere.

Cement- and paint-like materials sold to seal water away from basement walls aren’t very reliable. The only answer is to start at the source — that is, the outside drainage.

If the underground water table has changed, allowing water to seep in, consider an inside perimeter drain. The process involves removing the concrete floor around the edge of the basement. Then the wet soil is dug out and replaced with a similar system of perforated pipe and gravel. Finally, the pipe is then run to a sump pump pit and the water gets sent outside. But this is truly a last resort. Virtually all the water troubles I’ve seen begin at the surface, so attention to gutters, slopes and landscaping almost always works.

Dear Ken: We have front steps made from railroad ties. During the summer, small bits of material like tar appear on the top of the steps and we end up tracking it around. What can we seal it with to prevent this? Steve

Answer: True railroad ties were boiled in preservatives like creosote, so the stuff goes all the way through. There’s really no permanent sealer that will do what you want, so it’s better to cover the steps with either 3/4-inch- thick redwood boards or thin, no-skid paver stones.

Dear Ken: The drain pipe overflows when my washing machine expels water. If I stop the machine, the pipe empties quickly. All my other drains — toilet and sinks — are working OK. Any ideas? — Trish

Answer: Modern washing machines pump water out so vigorously that thy can overwhelm older drains. For instance, we now use a full 2-inch pipe to drain washers where just a few years ago we used a 11/2. Try clamping a piece of copper pipe of the next smaller size on to the end of the hose — say 3/4 inch to start.

Use a traditional radiator-style hose clamp to secure it. Another idea: If there’s room to install an inexpensive Fiberglas laundry tub, you can drain the washer into it, just like our moms used to do.

Dear Ken: One of my toilet makes a lot of noise when it fills. Can it be fixed? — Tom

Answer: Turn off the water and remove the three screws holding down the valve cover. Check out that rubber diaphragm.

If cleaning it quiets the noise fine, but if it’s torn or misshapen, replace the whole fill valve system. I like the FluidMaster brand, as it requires almost no tools or expertise to install.

Moon is a home inspector in the Pikes Peak region His radio show airs at 4 p.m. Saturdays on KRDO, FM 105.5 and AM 1240. Visit aroundthe house.com.