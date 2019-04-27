Dear Ken: I used some Vaseline on the base of a decorative light bulb. I thought it would come out easier when I had to replace it. But it seemed to make it worse. Is there a better way? — Lori
Answer: It can indeed help to free a bulb at the end of its life by applying a little light lubricant to its aluminum threads. You used Vaseline, which probably melted, ran down to the bottom of the socket, and re-solidified at the base. The consensus from my radio listeners is that a very light coating of WD-40 or vegetable oil on those threads — a drop or two on the end of your finger — probably will help. But don’t overdo it, because combining petroleum products with high heat can be dicey.
Dear Ken: Can you discuss the differences between the “impulse” type sprinkler heads and the regular kind? I’m tired of dragging hoses around and want to install a system. — David
Answer: As with most things, there’s an easy and a hard way — cheap and expensive. The impulse heads — the kind you see on golf courses — spray farther and cover more territory, but they don’t apply as much water in a given time as their pop-up cousins. What does that mean for your system? You’ll probably use less pipe — and hence less trenching — with the impulse type, but you’ll have to water each zone much longer than with the better-coverage pop-ups. Also, the impulse type are a little more sensitive to mechanical gum-ups from sand and grit. Bottom line: Stick with regular pop-ups.
Dear Ken: I want to paint my house this spring. When is it warm enough? Should I paint it now or wait? What’s the best paint to use? — Mitch
Answer: Ideally, you want the temperature to be 50 or above when you apply latex paint — plus, the nighttime forecast for a couple of days after that should be above freezing. Start early in the day on the warm side of the building; that is, do the north side last. It’s a good idea to avoid discount and department stores when you buy paint. Go to a name-brand paint store or home center and buy the best they have. Good paint lasts a year or two longer than cheaper varieties, and it goes on easier and has a better color match. Speaking of which, at our altitude neutral colors fade less, so stick with the medium grays, beiges and tans if you can.
Dear Ken: I’m going to buy a gas grill. There’s a hook-up on the patio for natural gas. Is this better than a propane version? — Greg
Answer: Propane contains more BTUs than natural gas so it gets hotter quicker. In addition, a propane free-standing grill can be moved anywhere: out of the wind, rain or direct sun — but, of course, never indoors! How about safety? Natural gas had a little advantage here; it is mostly methane, which is lighter than air, so it dissipates rather quickly. Propane is heavier than air, so it hangs around longer and can collect inside the grill. And, of course, there’s the running-out-of-propane-on-a-holiday factor to consider. Nevertheless, I’d opt for the propane model, but be sure to get an extra tank.
Dear Ken: I’ve got two round water spots on the gloss finish of my dining room table. How can I get rid of them? — Ruth
Answer: Buy a bottle of plain mineral oil at the grocery store. Apply it with some very fine steel wool (like 4/0). Use very gentle, small circular strokes. If the water has seeped between the gloss finish and the wood itself, you might need to take more drastic action such as professional refinishing.
Dear Ken: We’d like to install a whole house fan in our hallway this year. It sounds like a great way to cool the house without regular air conditioning. Any recommendations? — Wes
Answer: They are, indeed, a wonderful alternative to expensive air conditioning for one main reason: Our thin air cools quickly after sunset. So when you can open some windows and turn on the fan for a half hour or so, it not only cools down the rooms, but also exhausts the day’s supply of hot air in the attic. It’s that hot attic air “leaking” into the house that makes it difficult to sleep during those two or three weeks of scorching days we get every year.
One other thing: They are so powerful that they can actually draw fumes into your house through the water heater. So make sure there’s a good supply of combustion air to your furnace room and that plenty of windows are open when you run it. Put it on a timer switch, so it won’t run while you’re sleeping. And of course, make sure you have a good carbon monoxide alarm.
Dear Ken: I have a light switch that crackles and buzzes when it’s first turned on. And sometimes the light bulb flickers. I’ve checked the wiring, and it seems tight. Is the switch going out or is it the wiring? — Barb
Answer: You probably need to get an electrician involved. If the connections on the switch seem OK, then the problem might be in the other connections in the box. Remember that the neutral (white) wire carries current, too, so it’s also subject to sparking. Also, if the wiring is an aluminum conductor, it requires special devices and connectors to be safe — along with all the others in the house. The main point: Leave that particular switch off, and call in an expert.
