Dear Ken: I know you’ve discussed radon gas before. I hear that the testing to set the allowable levels was arbitrary and feel that maybe this is just one more scary thing that folks make money on. What do you think? — Chris
Answer: I know what you mean. It seems we are always on edge over the next crisis, whether it’s our food supply, “hazardous” chemicals, mold, asbestos or whatever. It is true that the early radon research was somewhat flawed, and that old uranium miner data was extrapolated into the present to set our current limits. Personally, I feel the maximum 4.0 recommended level is too restrictive, especially here in the active geology of the Rockies. In fact, there are areas on the Western Slope where the outdoor levels can exceed the limit!
Radon can be found almost anywhere, but it tends to be higher in neighborhoods that are closer in to the foothills. And the opposite is true: Folks who live in the eastern, more flat part of a given community will have lower levels.
Nevertheless, this radioactive gas has become part of our legal and real estate culture — and there is some evidence that long term exposure can lead to an increased risk of lung cancer. So it’s a good idea to check out the levels in your house — especially if you have sleeping rooms in the basement.
Generally, radon comes up through cracks and holes in the basement floor (or through crawl space dirt). It’s a fairly heavy gas so it accumulates in the lower parts of the house. Mitigating the radon level to get it below the EPA recommended level of 4.0 is usually a two-step process. First, a high quality sealant is applied to all cracks and holes in the floor, at pipe penetrations, and even around the perimeter at the bottom of the foundation. Then a fan and duct system is installed to create a negative pressure under the floor, whereby the radon is sucked up and exhausted outdoors, before it can get inside the basement airspace. It’s not as complicated as it sounds, because most homes have a perimeter water drain system. The fan is simply connected to one of those pipes in a window well. The cost? Between $1,000 and $1,500.
You can see that this is more than just another DIY project and is best left to mitigation companies who will guarantee an acceptable level when they are done. If your radon level is just barely above the maximum, you might be able to get it down by applying sealant only. Give it a try and be sure to retest afterwards to check the effectiveness of your work.
Finally, go to epa.gov/radon and download a useful little pamphlet entitled, “A Citizen’s Guide to Radon.”
Dear Ken: What do you think of those shiny foil layers that go into the attic? Do they really save heat? — George
Answer: My research has shown that they aren’t very efficient in climates that mostly heat, like ours — especially considering their relatively high cost. In climates that cool more than half the year, there is some evidence that the foil will marginally lower cooling costs.
Dear Ken: We are on a small community water system. The water is awful. We have mineral buildups everywhere. I’ve heard water from softeners isn’t good to drink. Should we do it anyway? — Pat
Answer: I do like the traditional sodium ion exchange water softener system. Yes, it’s probably better not to drink the processed water, since it does contain a little extra sodium in the form of dissolved salts.
But let’s take a look at choices you have when you install your system. You could soften the hot water only, which would help with showers, clothes washing and the dishwasher; if you have access, you could bypass the cold water line to the kitchen sink, so that water stays “hard”; or you could treat all the water in the house (outside faucets excepted, of course).
In that case, you could pipe in a small reverse osmosis (RO) treatment system under the kitchen sink to remove those salts and clean up the taste. You can buy an RO kit for $200 to $300. Then you’d have the best of all possibilities: soft water everywhere except the kitchen cold water faucet, which you can drink from — plus use it to water the plants and pets, too.
Dear Ken: We have a cabin we visit only occasionally. When I get there and use the lavatory, there is a horrible moldy smell. What do you think is going on? — Katy
Answer: It could be a drain that needs some attention. While you’re away, hair strands or dental floss could be siphoning out the trap, so the water disappears and sewer gas then has an easy time coming up through the drain hole to gross you out. Take the P-trap apart and thoroughly clean it out in a bucket. Then use a small plumber’s “snake” to clean out that horizontal line that disappears into the wall.
If you’ll be gone more than a couple of weeks, then the trap water will evaporate and here comes the sewer gas. So, you should close all the popup stoppers and use old Tupperware containers inverted over the shower drains and in the kitchen sink.
Another smell you may notice when you return is a rotten egg odor from the hot water faucet side of any faucet. With long periods of disuse, the minerals in the water have time to rearrange themselves chemically in the hot environment of the tank—sort of like a witch’s cauldron. If that’s the case, run enough hot water to exhaust the smelly stuff. Since hydrogen sulfide is flammable, avoid any open flames until the smell is long gone.
Ken Moon is a home inspector in the Pikes Peak region. His call-in radio show airs at 4 p.m. Saturdays on KRDO, FM 105.5 and AM 1240. Visit aroundthehouse.com.