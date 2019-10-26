Dear Ken: I have a toilet that “burps” on occasion. It seems to happen when the water heater kicks on. Does this sound familiar? — Brenda
Answer: There may or may not be a relationship between the two. Remove the tank cover and make sure that little rubber overflow hose hasn’t fallen into the larger plastic overflow tube (it needs to be above the water level or it’ll siphon water out of the tank). Next, dump some red food coloring into the tank and come back an hour later. If the bowl water is pink, replace the flapper valve. I like the FluidMaster brand because it’s very “homeowner friendly.”
As for the water heater, look for your pressure regulator next to the water meter in the basement. Turn its adjusting screw clockwise one turn and then back again to loosen foreign material, like sand. Finally, check the water pressure inside the house. It should be less than 60 pounds per square inch. If it’s higher, and you can’t adjust it down with that same screw (turned counterclockwise), replace the regulator.
Dear Ken: We just remodeled our bathroom. While the carpet was being installed, something fell off the back of the toilet and nicked a hole in the side of the tub — about the size of a quarter. How do we cover it? We don’t want to replace the tub. — Stephanie
Answer: First, you can be thankful that it’s on the side, rather than the bottom of the tub. That surface gets far less wear and tear than the one you step on to shower. Carefully apply a couple of coats of porcelain repair goop you’ll find at the home center or hardware store. By the way, the secret is to scuff sand the blemish first with some emery cloth and then to make sure it’s clean and dry before the application.
Dear Ken: I have a little hole in a wall. Patching it is no problem, but do you have any hints on how to texture it so you can’t tell it’s patched? — Chuck
Answer: You can imitate the surrounding texture on small areas with a sponge. Dip it in some drywall patching compound, lay the sponge over the patch and pull it straight away from the wall. That should create small “peaks” in the wet compound. Let it dry thoroughly and then knock those high spots down with a light swipe of some medium grit sandpaper. I usually have to do this a couple of times before I’m satisfied with the patch.
By the way, before you paint a patched area, you must prime it first or it’ll bleed through and show a “flash” mark — a spot where the paint has a different sheen.
Dear Ken: We live in an area where there are no public sewers, so we have a leach field and septic tank. Can I plant over the field without harming it? — Anita
Answer: Not only can you, but you should! Plantings — like native grasses — that require little or no watering are a good choice. They prevent the soil cover from eroding away from over the system, and they can aid its operation through transpiration. That means they help disburse the moisture originating from the underground leach pipes. Check with a local garden center for recommendations on species to grow here. The El Paso County Health Department also may have a pamphlet or two to help guide you.
Finally, in summary, the rules over a septic/leach system are: no cars, no structures, no watering and no cultivation of edible plants.
Dear Ken: Our house has those floor joists that look like wood I-beams. They’re spaced about 19 inches apart. The trouble is, stuff rattles in the hutch when you walk across the floor. Is there any way to beef them up? — Ryan
Answer: Although the spacing may be technically OK, it sounds like the joists are close to their design limit. If the area you are concerned about is over an unfinished space — like a furnace room — you can add an upside-down-”U”-shaped brace underneath. Use two 4X4’s as legs and two 2X4’s laid flat as your cross piece. Cut the legs just a skosh longer than your measurement and then wedge the whole thing under the floor at the midspan point of the joists.
A more permanent solution is to glue and screw plywood skins — called gussets — length-wise along the edge of each joist. It’s tedious, but it usually does the trick. Check with the manufacturer’s rep at the lumber yard where they originated. You’ll find the name printed somewhere on each piece. Their engineers will undoubtedly be interested in your concerns.
Moon is a home inspector in the Pikes Peak region. His radio show airs at 4 pm Saturdays on KRDO, FM 105.5 and AM 1240. Visit aroundthehouse.com