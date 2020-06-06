This might seem like an odd time of year to analyze insulation, but I’d like you to consider the warm-weather benefits of upgrading both it and the attic ventilation at your place.
We’re blessed with relatively mild summertime temperatures here, but that blessing can be nullified by heat trapped in your attic all summer. Roofing, especially if it’s a dark color, can absorb lots of sunshine during the long hours of daylight. So even though the day’s high temperature may be pleasant, say in the mid-80s, your attic can be baking at 30 or 40 degrees higher than that. You can check this yourself with an inexpensive, remote-reading thermometer. Anyway, it’s that heat bleeding through the ceiling of your bedrooms all night that makes for fitful night’s sleeping.
If you have central air conditioning at your house, it will tend to mask the infiltration from a hot attic, but of course your electrical costs for cooling will be marginally higher.
So make sure that you have at least 15 inches of blown insulation in your attic for summertime comfort (and, obviously, wintertime heat savings).
Don’t assume that yours is thick enough without a visual check. I inspected a house the other day that had been ostensibly upgraded to about 12 inches of blown Fiberglas. But it’s quite normal for this material to consolidate — that is, settle — over the years from aging, absorbed moisture and vibration. So between those phenomena and foot tracks from a ceiling fan installer, that 12 inches was now equivalent to about 9 — about 25 percent less than ideal. So check yours soon before it gets too hot to work up there, and add a layer of new loose material if it’s needed.
Ventilation is also part of this analysis, because no matter how thick that blanket is, eventually excess heat can bleed through it, too. So we need a way to move that hot air out of the space and replace it with our typical, cooler evening air. Besides summertime comfort, your roofing material will last longer if the attic is maintained closer to outside temperatures.
I’ve become a big fan of active — that is, mechanical — ventilation for attics. Three or four rotating turbine vents are the least expensive approach here. But my favorite is a motor-driven fan to pull cool air through the lower soffit vents — the ones behind the gutters — and out through the upper parts of the attic. It can be mounted in a gable vent at the end of the house or in a hole cut in your roof. These fans are thermostatically controlled so they only activate when needed — at or above about 105 degrees.
Another approach is to install a continuous ridge-venting system. These are basically a plastic baffling system you install over a slot cut in the peak of your attic. After the shingles are reinstalled, the system is virtually invisible from the ground, but it provides continuous passive ventilation year-round. It’s also the best way to cool down a vaulted or cathedral ceiling attic space which is otherwise inaccessible.
Dear Ken: The wooden support posts on my porch are in rough shape. They’ve been painted and scraped so many times that they’re very rough and have pock marks and gouges. How can I refinish them? — Wes
Answer: Rather than remove all the old stuff, you can, after a good wire brushing, fill in the low spots with spackling compound. Use the lightweight, acrylic version; it cures quickly and doesn’t shrink. Then apply a good exterior primer and a final coat to match your trim.
Dear Ken: What do you think of a cedar vs. a pine fence? — Frank
Answer: The so-called “white woods”, like spruce, fir and pine, don’t contain the resins that we find in cedar and redwood to combat weathering. So even though you’ll save 20 percent or so on the boards, you’ll be forced to stain the fence every couple of years, and it won’t last as long. It’s better to stick to the old standbys. I prefer the cedar 1-inch-by-6-inch boards: they hold up well and require less screwing or nailing than their narrower cousins.
Dear Ken: I’ve got old kitchen carpet that needs to be removed before I install new underlayment and linoleum. Is there any easy way to get it up? — Beth
Answer: You can try wetting it with plain water and also a spray bottle containing some wallpaper remover solution. Start at one corner, wet, wait a few minutes, and begin scraping with a wide bladed putty or wallpaper knife. It’s tedious, but you’ll prevail, I promise.
Dear Ken: What do you know about anodes on water heaters? — Charlie
Answer: Every water heater has a metal rod, called an anode, screwed into the top of the tank. It “sacrifices” itself electrically — that is, it gets eaten away — by the electrochemical activity caused by the hard water ions. This protects the tank from similar damage that would occur if the anode rod weren’t there. If you have extra hard water, then unscrew it and check for deterioration.
Look for an inconspicuous bolt head on top of the tank appropriately labeled “ANODE.” It does require some skill and persistence with a pipe wrench to remove it, so it might best be left to a professional plumber.
