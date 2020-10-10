It’s time to mothball the sprinkler system for another season. So do you really need to blow it out with compressed air? I don’t recommend it. Why? It’s vital during dry winters to water the lawn, bushes, flower gardens and young trees once every three or four weeks. To avoid dragging stiff and frozen hoses all over the yard trying to water with a portable sprinkler, I like to fire up my system on those warm winter days we enjoy here in the Rockies.

Modern systems, with the zone pipes configured out of that black shiny polyethylene piping, usually don’t need purging with air. This material is pretty flexible and can usually withstand freezing. Moreover, once the system has been idle for a few days, the pipes are only partially full of water anyway. (Older systems with hard pipes — like white PVC or galvanized steel — are another matter. These should be blown out for sure, since they are lot more vulnerable to freezing temperatures).

The manifold part of your sprinkler set-up, however, is a different story. This is the arrangement of pipes on the outside wall — plus the plastic valves in that green box next to the house — which distribute the water into the network of zones. You need to drain these pipes each time you winterize the system. There should be a little faucet in the valve box that will let little water dribble out. A corresponding drain in the furnace room will let atmospheric pressure into the line to ensure the water leaves from that end, too.

And don’t forget the final step. Turn on the sprinkler clock and switch on each zone valve manually for a few seconds. That will allow some air into the pipes so they can trickle a little water into the soil through the heads and underground drains. Once that’s done, turn the clock to the OFF/RAIN position. Otherwise, the valves will overheat as they are energized over and over without any water flow.

It only takes me only about five minutes to unwinterize and then redrain the system after watering. If your winterization procedure is more complex and inconvenient than that, you might want to hire a plumber or landscaping contractor to do some rearranging of the valves and pipes.

Dear Ken: I want to redecorate the bathroom. How can I get a large mirror off the wall which is glued on? — Carol

Answer: It’s pretty difficult. Sometimes you can “saw” through the glue by pulling a fine wire back and forth behind the mirror. Start at one corner and work your way downward at a diagonal. Make sure you have a partner who can apply pressure against the mirror in case it decides to release all at once.

You could also destroy it piece by piece. Cover the surface with multiple strips of duct tape and then tap it with a hammer so each section breaks up into smaller pieces that you can remove by peeling back the tape. It’s messy and tedious, but it will work if you’re patient.

Nonetheless, I would leave the mirror in place. Try to incorporate it into your new decorating scheme by outlining it with a picture frame of stained or painted wood.

Dear Ken: My furnace is about 25 years old. So I think it’s time to replace it. Even though we are coming into colder weather, would this be a good time to add central air when I do it? — Gerry

Answer: If you can afford both, I would. You will get a much better price from the contractor if they can do both systems in one trip than you would get if you purchased them separately.

You’re smart to replace the furnace because at that age it is probably much less efficient than the 80% or so you would get by buying a new one. And since our heating season here is roughly twice as long as our cooling period (six months vs. two or three), you’ll recover your additional cost for the furnace in maybe eight to 10 years.

Make sure to get at least three competitive bids for your new system. When you interview HVAC contractors, they may recommend expensive add-ons, like super high-efficiency, direct-vent models and variable-speed blowers; these are difficult to justify in terms of payback. My preference would be to just stick to the basic 80% furnace with a two-stage gas valve. And make sure each contractor uses precisely the same specifications for furnace BTU capacity and air conditioner tonnage so you can compare bids logically.

Dear Ken: My stove vent hood lets hot air in the summer and cold in the winter. How can I fix this? — Hannah

Answer: Check the outside vent cap, where the air blows out. These are tricky to install so that they operate properly. The flapper is usually bound or stressed in such a way that it’s always open, even with the fan off. Replace it with a style that has a small, built-in hold-down spring. That will make sure it’s always closed at the right time.

Ken Moon is a home inspector in the Pikes Peak region. His radio show airs at 4 p.m. Saturdays on KRDO, FM 105.5 and AM 1240. Visit aroundthehouse.com.