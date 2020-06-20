Let’s take a look at the care and feeding of your garbage disposal so it stays sweet and purrs contentedly. I’ll assume you have the most common and universal features on yours. By the way, disposals have all the charm of a lawn mower when they’re worked on, so be sure to unplug it before you begin!
Look under the sink, perhaps in a plastic pouch, or in the instruction packet for the unit, and you may find a “Z”-shaped metal tool with a ribbed configuration. It has a hex shape that fits perfectly into a hole in the exact center on the bottom of the disposal. You can then turn the motor and blades either way, by hand, which will loosen and free many jams. There’s also a reset button on most units on the bottom surface. If the motor overheats, the button pops out to disconnect the power and protect it. After the unit cools, you should be able to pop the button back into place.
Now, let’s go to the “business end”. Tough jam-ups usually involve pieces of metal like paper clips, coins or tin can parts, and they almost always jam around the outside of the housing. Using a flashlight, look between the rotating platter and the outside edge of the disposal chamber for the trouble. Sometimes it’s reachable with your hand; otherwise, a longish pair of needle-nosed pliers will work to free whatever’s caught in there.
Murphy’s Law being what it is, you can count on plug-ups in your disposal line just when you have a fancy meal underway, with lots of company coming. It’s usually not a big deal to take care of, although it’s hard to do with dignity. The food — and the big culprits here are egg shells, rice and onion skins — is always stuck at the end of the tail piece. That’s the horizontal plastic pipe leaving the disposal. Loosen the rings holding the pipes together and then dump all the crud into a bucket.
Now on to bad breath. A handful of ice cubes and a lemon or lime rind will help keep the unit sweet. The ice helps congeal grease and carry it away. But this won’t necessarily get the parts of your disposal that are the most odorous — that is the underside of that rubber splash guard and the top parts of the chamber. So once in a while it’s a good idea to clean those normally inaccessible parts. A round toilet bowl brush dedicated to this chore works really well. Coat it first with powdered cleanser or perhaps full- strength ammonia. Fit it into the hole and clean as much as you can get to. Pull it out, rinse and repeat. Make sure you have an old towel on standby to catch any splatters as you withdraw it.
I like to deodorize my disposal a couple of times a month. I prefer pine oil type cleanser because I like the smell. I dump it in just before retiring and let it sit and soak all night. Some folks like to use the leftover box of baking soda from the refrigerator. Same instructions; either one works well.
By the way, I mentioned the splash guard earlier. It is the first line of defense against flying shards of glass or pieces of bone, so it needs to be changed from time to time to protect users. If you can look straight down into the hole and see the steel plate, it means that the guard has worn out and needs replacement ASAP.
Finally, our Around the House disposal protocol: It’s water on first and off last. Always use cold water to start, turn on the motor, feed slowly, then motor off and — here’s the important part — let the cold water run for 15 seconds or so afterwards to flush the ground food into the bigger vertical drain beyond the sink cabinet.
On another topic, have you cleaned you gutters yet this season? Now is the ideal time, since all of the seeds from deciduous trees have been shed. Many of them end up on the roof and are then washed into the gutters, where they are notorious for plugging up things. Even if yours is a “no-tree” neighborhood for now, winter winds carry in all sorts of debris and dust, which can become a muddy soup, accelerating rust and corrosion. So, if you feel comfortable on a ladder, climb up there and give the gutters a good hosing out. And don’t forget the downspout holes. A well-placed hose set on full can flush all that detritus on to the ground.
Minor leaks can be fixed now, too. Scrub those areas with a wire brush, wash and rinse, then patch with a good rubberized silicone sealant.
Gutters are only as helpful as their outlets are effectively located — that is, situated to really get the water away from your house. Now’s the time to extend the downspouts to dump water at least 6 feet away from the foundation (more in the vicinity of those big window wells). Use the unperforated version of that black, ribbed polyethylene landscape pipe.
Dear Ken: How do I take care of rusty and popped nail heads in drywall? — Rob
Answer: The secret here is to seal the rust away from the surface so the stain doesn’t reappear. Rub it with a little fine sandpaper if you can reach it, then “set” it with another nail or small screwdriver. Apply a good sealer/primer, and then spackle. I like the lightweight, one-step acrylic spackling compounds, applied with a finger.
Dear Ken: I’ve been shown some magnets that you attach to your water pipes to reduce scaling and buildup. Are they any good? — Phillip
Answer: These magnets- — which are fairly pricey —supposedly discourage minerals in the water from attaching themselves to pipes, water heater tanks and fixtures. Although water molecules themselves are sort of like little magnets, it appears highly unlikely to me that once they rush past these gadgets at 40 mph or so, they could have much effect. One study run by a big consumer testing outfit showed little difference in scale deposits after a two-year test. So, you’ll probably be better off installing a water softener. Remember, though, that too much softened water isn’t good for plants, pets or humans, so install a reverse osmosis system under the kitchen sink to remove excess sodium.
Ken Moon is a home inspector in the Pikes Peak region. His radio show airs at 4 p.m. Saturdays on KRDO, FM 105.5 and AM 1240. Visit aroundthehouse.com