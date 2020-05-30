Dear Ken: A plumber said I could install a hot water return loop to get hot water quicker in the master bathroom. What do you think? — Jim
Answer: Many new home builders install an extra line to the farthest sinks and run it into the bottom of the hot water tank. The heated water then flows continuously around the loop by convention (hot water rises, cold falls). That way, you’ll have almost instant hot water first thing in the morning. Since plumbing is very labor intensive, this will only work if the areas under the house are readily accessible for the new pipes.
However, most folks have a finished basement to contend with. But don’t despair, because there are a couple of clever devices available to you. One is called the Watts Premier, a small pump you install under the vanity in that far-away bathroom. It comes with homeowner- friendly fittings.
Simply bridge across the hot and cold lines with plastic pipe and plug it in. When the built-in timer turns on, say early in the morning, the pump slowly pulls hot water up one line and shoves it down the other, and, presto, instant hot water. Also, check out hotwaterlobster.com for a similar device that doesn’t need electricity. It relies instead on thermal sensing to open a flapper valve.
The costs? They are each around $175 plus labor.
Dear Ken: I’m in an older house and the front two rooms have a nasty smell. Would a water damage problem cause this? Or maybe an animal? — Kay
Answer: Water smells tend to go away spontaneously and quickly because of our dry ambient air. What you describe sounds like an animal nested or got trapped in one of the walls and expired. If you can’t locate it yourself, an exterminator or animal control company might be helpful.
Dear Ken: We removed outdoor carpeting from our patio. It has left a residue of black rubbery chunks and a reddish stain from the adhesive. The patio doesn’t drain well, so we can’t flush it off. What can we do? — Sherry
Answer: Power washing is the best answer here. You blast the material off with a high pressure wand and a little detergent. You can rent one for the day, but be careful, as they can actually gouge the concrete. They don’t produce a lot of water, but any that doesn’t evaporate or run off the patio can easily be sucked up with a wet/dry workshop vacuum. When it’s as clean as possible, you can stain it to a uniform color to hide the old glue.
Dear Ken: One bedroom in my mother’s house hasn’t been painted in years. Do I need to prime it first? — Erin
Answer: It probably needs cleaning more than it needs an undercoat. Wash the walls with some white vinegar and water to remove dust and pollution. Unless there is a huge color change, like from really dark to white, or vice versa, you can skip the primer. Then a couple of coats of high-quality acrylic latex paint will work just fine.
Dear Ken: Last year we bought a 10-year-old house. Sometimes the furnace blows out very cold air. The family room and the bedrooms above get uncomfortably cold. Can this be fixed? — Don
Answer: Perhaps the furnace’s computerized fan control system is malfunctioning — so the blower doesn’t shut off at an appropriate time. An HVAC contractor can check it out.
Otherwise, the cold rooms can also be symptomatic of an air circulation problem. First, is there a return air grille upstairs? There should be one on each level. If not, a duct can be run up through the garage to feed a new cold air return. It’s not as bad as it sounds and is relatively inexpensive.
Also, the warm air leaving the registers has to make a round trip back to the furnace through those cold return air grilles, which are usually outside in the hallway. If the door to any of the rooms is closed, that circulation is restricted, so make sure the doors to these spaces are cut off 1 to 1 1/2 inches above the carpet.
Dear Ken: The concrete step at my front door has sunk. It was replaced 12 years ago but apparently wasn’t prepared properly. I don’t want to keep going through this. Is there a better approach? — Jeff
Answer: You can build a new redwood or composite porch right over the stoop and steps.
It’ll cover the whole mess — sunken areas and all — and create a stable surface that’s easy to maintain. The old concrete makes a great “footer” for the new deck, and if it sinks a little in the future, the new porch above can be easily shimmed back into place
Dear Ken: My house was built in 1946 and has a concrete foundation with plaster on it. The walls gets damp and slough off. I’ve scraped, patched and painted, but would like a long-term solution. — Larry
Answer: These problems are generally best attacked by starting at the source. Make sure the gutters are working efficiently, that all your downspouts drain well away and that the soil slopes away from the foundation. Also, avoid watering near the house by installing dryscape in those areas.
Houses of this vintage usually have tiny basement windows, so adding some mechanical ventilation really helps dissipate excess moisture. An inexpensive bath fan sucking fresh, dry air through the space will help.
Also, scrape off any loose plaster layers. These can hold moisture against the wall and actually retard osmosis and evaporation of the inevitable dampness in the soil behind the wall.
Ken Moon is a home inspector in the Pikes Peak region. His radio show airs at 4 pm Saturdays on KRDO, FM 105.5 and AM 1240. Visit aroundthehouse.com.