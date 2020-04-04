Dear Ken: I have a ceiling fan with four bulbs. When a light blew out I tried to remove it, but the socket turned with it. The bulb is too small to grip inside the tulip globe, and I can’t remove the globe without unscrewing the bulb. Any ideas? — Sam
Answer: Sometimes you can wrap your hand with duct tape — glue side out — and turn the bulb thanks to the extra grip. Otherwise, you’ll have to break the bulb. Put on goggles and gloves, cover the end of the bulb with a cloth and tap it with pliers until it breaks. Once the filament is exposed, you can grip the inside of the bulb with needle-nose pliers and twist the base from the socket. If the socket wants to rotate, let it. My experience is the bulb will release before the socket is damaged. To help with future removals, rub Vaseline or cooking oil on the bulb threads first.
Dear Ken: My 2-year-old dishwasher isn’t cleaning very well. Could the drain be stopped up or is it a water pressure problem? — Karen
Answer: Make sure the spray arms are working properly. If there’s an upper and lower rotating arm, check for movement by swiftly opening the door midcycle. If you have a tower arm that rises to the glassware level, check that it fully expands and that its path isn’t blocked by other dishes.
If these tests check out, take the lower arm apart by unscrewing its center. You might need a Phillips-head screwdriver to remove the parts all the way down to the pump. Check for debris inside this well. Finally, while the spray arm is loose, clean its exit holes with fine wire.
The next step is to make sure the water temperature is high enough. It should be about 130 degrees unless there are at-risk adults or little kids in the home. Also add detergent; since phosphates were removed from these products several years ago, it requires more to get the job done. I find the pod versions of dishwasher soap work very well. They contain extra cleaning enzymes, a rinse aid and even a dishwasher cleaner. For more advice, go to the Procter & Gamble website, cascadeclean.com.
Dear Ken: Have you heard of installing a second water heater in line with the present one? — Lance
Answer: Many new homes, especially those with whirlpool tubs, come with two water heaters. Usually these are installed side by side and each tank heats water to 120 degrees or so. I prefer your in-line idea. Colorado water comes through the lines at a delightful 50 degrees or so year-round. That’s a 70-degree difference to heat. I like the idea of splitting the difference between the tanks: one heats from 50 degrees to about 90 degrees and the second heats to 120 degrees. This “preheat” arrangement ensures you’ll never run out of hot water. In an existing home, you can add a 30-gallon water heater in front of the present one. The only constraint could be the size of the flue pipe that goes through the roof; is the diameter large enough? A plumber will check this out for you.
Dear Ken: Could you tell me how to clean an acoustic ceiling? We want to paint the rest of the room, but that will make the ceiling look even worse. — Marge
Answer: For isolated stains, spray a mixture of one part bleach and two parts warm water on the area. If the ceiling is polluted and grimy with age, it’s best to spray some thin-downed white latex paint over the whole thing. Use an eggshell or satin version as these types tend to repel clingy dust particles better.
Dear Ken: We have a 1960s house with brick and lap siding and no wall insulation. We have had problems with paint peeling on the lap siding. We would like to install insulation to today’s standards but are concerned that, without a vapor barrier, we’ll get condensation inside the walls. What do you think? — Janet
Answer: Moisture tends to travel through walls from the warm side to the cold side, and that’s why we put insulation in with a paper vapor barrier on it.
You’re obviously getting some condensation now, as indicated by the paint problems. But as long as you’re not seeing any mold formation on the inside walls, it probably isn’t causing significant problems.
Trying to add insulation to an existing wall cavity is problematic. The contractor usually drills access holes either inside or out and, after injecting the material, has to patch the holes so they don’t show; it’s generally not very successful. The insulation likely is not going to travel throughout the wall cavity anyway because of the pipes, wires and wood blocking.
It’s better to add a layer of insulation on the outside, but that requires purchasing new siding such as vinyl. Insulating an old wall such as this is expensive and not terribly effective. It’s better to concentrate on things you can control such as new vinyl windows, 16 inches of attic insulation and caulking around all the openings of windows and doors. Also, a new high-efficiency furnace will save you real dollars on your energy bill.
