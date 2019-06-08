Dear Ken: Our 1916 house has 9-inch square floor tiles with 15% asbestos. How should we remove them to put in new flooring? We tried to pry one up, and it broke. — Dale
Answer: It’s best to leave asbestos in place. Your breaking one probably released some asbestos fibers into the room’s air, so you can imagine how much contamination would result from tearing up the whole floor. That would require the services of an asbestos containment and disposal specialty company.
But the rules about asbestos have evolved over the past couple of years, which means — surprise, surprise — dealing with it will cost more money. Check with your floor covering vendor about their requirements. But the general rule remains the same: You create more contamination by tearing it up than by leaving it alone. If you need more advice, the local health department can help.
Dear Ken: I’m finishing my basement, and I’ve seen you mention combustion air to the furnace. How much do I need? — Chris
Answer: This is a fairly complicated question, but let me give you the highlights. The furnace and water heater use up lots of oxygen to burn the natural gas that heats them. So you want to make sure enough fresh air comes into the utility room for both. Otherwise, you risk introducing dangerous fumes into the house.
If your home is 35 years old or less, chances are the builder installed an outside source of air directly into the system — or, alternatively, some grilles or a louvered door. The general rule is: 1 square inch of combustion air opening for each 1000 BTUs of heating equipment. So if your furnace uses about 100,000 BTUs and your water heater another 45,000, you’d want a 12-inch-square opening to the outside air or two 12-by-12-inch grilles in the furnace room wall — one high and one near the floor.
These numbers escalate if a clothes dryer is in there. It exhausts lots of air outdoors when it runs, so it, too, can play havoc with the gas appliances’ needs for good air. Your regular HVAC contractor or the city building department can give you more detailed advice on the combustion and makeup requirements you’ll need for your basement finish.
Overarching all these considerations, of course, is the presence of carbon monoxide detectors near bedroom doors. I like them down near the floor, plugged into the nearest outlet; check out the Nighthawk brand.
Dear Ken: I’m moving out of a rental soon. Red juice stains are on the carpet. How can I pretreat them so the carpet cleaners can get them out? I don’t want to buy new carpet for my landlord. — Gabby
Answer: Most good carpet cleaning companies have any number of proprietary liquid spot removers that will attack those stains. When you make the appointment, ask about pretreating with a household product a day before their visit. One reliable method almost always works: When the spill occurs, keep it wet with some club soda until it can be cleaned. Depending on how big a security deposit you have at risk, you could ask that same company to cut a piece of carpet from a closet and insert it as a virtually invisible patch at the stain site.
Dear Ken: I agree with your solution for the missing ground at the basement outlet (in the June 1 Gazette). But many houses have plastic water piping, which would not provide a continuous earth ground. Also, your idea to use a polarity checker at the end to analyze the installation is good. I also use mine with my RV, since some campgrounds don’t wire their electric hook-ups properly. — Gerry
Answer: Your warning is an appropriate one, since we want our ground wire connected continuously to the copper cold water pipe that comes in from the street. But it’s usually older houses (pre to mid ‘60s) that have this grounding problem, and they are almost always plumbed with copper pipe.
Those little polarity testers should be in every tool kit. They cost less than $10 and will keep the family safer at home and on the road. Look for one that has a test button that will trip your GFCI outlets to make sure they are functioning properly and safely.
