Homebuilders are fond of saying “Not only will the concrete crack, but we guarantee it will crack!”
Concrete surfaces around homes are subject to year-round weathering from snow, ice, water and sun. They’re also stiff, brittle and structurally lightweight. So it’s no wonder they crack, heave, break down and wear out. Here are some ways to make them last longer:
• Exterior: The slightest movement of wet, underlying soil will manifest itself as a crack in a driveway or patio. Control joints — the grooves lined in the surface — are meant to absorb this movement, so the cracks will follow those straight lines and look logical and unobtrusive. Keep those cracks and any other random ones filled.
Liquid filler, which comes in a squeeze bottle, is a good option. It’s self-leveling, cures quickly and stays flexible enough to absorb additional creep. There are also caulking tube versions of epoxy crack sealers that work well where horizontal and vertical surfaces meet. For large and deep cracks, fill the spaces with fine sand nearly to the top and then apply the filler. Or choose one of the vinyl, weather strip-type products, such as Slab Gasket.
Surfaces such as stoops, patios, driveways and garage floors that sink and tip are another matter. If they tip into the foundation, letting water flow toward the structure, or if they’ve broken apart, causing a “toe-stubber” effect at the various joints, it’s time for more serious action.
Sometimes these surfaces can be pushed back into place by mud jacking. A mix of soupy concrete, sand, clay and water is pumped under high pressure through small holes drilled into the surface. The effect is to lift the slab to its original position, allowing the hardened grout underneath to become a stabilizing footer for the whole thing.
Unfortunately, the criteria for ideal candidates for this process are pretty narrow, and it can be a little pricey, especially for small jobs. It is, however, cheaper than a tear-out and replacement.
In cold weather, the cycle of thawing and freezing causes what’s known as spalling, which results in a surface that has a dimpled look. So keep these areas as clean as you can after winter storms. There are plenty of concrete- friendly ice melters. Avoid using plain rock salt as it’s bad chemically for concrete.
These surfaces can sometimes be skim-coated with a vinyl patching material. This stuff contains polymers that bind themselves to the underlying surface. The old concrete must be cleaned meticulously first, and you’re limited to 1/4 inch or less of thickness. At best, this is a medium-term resolution, especially on driveways.
Another answer, of course, is to tear it out and replace with new concrete — after re-tabilizing the soil base and fixing the drainage. This is also the time to install pipes underneath to carry off surface and gutter water.
• Interior: Settling around the edges of interior concrete slabs is quite common. The edges can break away and sag because the soil might not have been compacted properly. Mud jacking would be overkill, so simply flop the carpet back and apply a skim coat of a floor-patching material or concrete mortar mix along the edges to level the area. If the settling is in a tiled bath, you can skim coat over the tile and lay down a new hard surface floor.
Dear Ken: There’s a puddle in front of my refrigerator, but the pan underneath is dry. What’s going on? — Pat
Answer: The defrost drain might be clogged. Look for a hole near the bottom of the freezer box. It might be partially hidden by vinyl stripping. Using a turkey baster, squirt some warm, slightly soapy water into the line to free debris.
Dear Ken: The previous owners painted over our concrete porch and steps. Some of it has chipped away. How can we remove the remaining paint? — Lisa
Answer: If it’s paint, it’s probably just lying on the surface. A power washer, which you can find at the neighborhood rental center, is a good choice to strip off the rest. There could be some residue or shaded areas left behind so you might want to apply one of the new water-based concrete stains in your favorite color after stripping off the paint.
Dear Ken: I want to replace my crushed-rock driveway with either concrete or asphalt. What are the merits of each? — Alex
Answer: Your crushed-rock base, which by now has probably hardened from use, will make an excellent base for either material. The best option depends mostly on the underlying soil in the area. If you’re west of Interstate 25, it can have a significant clay component, which swells and heaves when it gets wet. Cured concrete is pretty stiff and brittle, so it will react with more severe cracking than its suppler, asphalt cousin. Asphalt also can be more cost-effective when finishing larger areas because it’s less labor-intensive. However, there’s an aesthetic part to this; many consider concrete to be more elegant than asphalt. Personally, I’d let the soil decide.
