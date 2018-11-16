Architectural Digest has named Eve’s Revolution the most beautiful independent store in Colorado.
“It was really a big surprise,” said owner Eve Carlson. “You would think the shop that would be noted would be in Denver. It was neat for our community to be on the map for something like that.”
Carlson opened her women’s boutique as a consignment shop at 1312 W. Colorado Ave., but it shifted into retail during a decade in business.
“Shop owner Eve Carlson calls Eve’s Revolution her baby, and it shows,” Hannah Huber wrote. “Housed in an adorable clapboard-style home with an artfully scalloped pediment painted an ombre pink, Eve’s Revolution is a sanctuary for unique fashions and accessories.”
Huber told Carlson about the article in July, asking her to send photos of her shop’s interior and exterior. Carlson said she learned last month that she’d been selected.
“Colorado Springs is growing,” she said. “I love our growth and the small businesses coming in.”