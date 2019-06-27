It’s official: Coloradans will be skiing July 4.
Arapahoe Basin on Thursday announced the holiday opening – a move that was anticipated after the summer solstice snow that swept the state’s high country. A-Basin last opened for July 4 in 2011.
That’ll cap a ski season in Colorado that Wolf Creek Ski Area started Oct. 13. A-Basin opened a week later, initially scheduling its last day for early June. July 4 will bring the ski area's season to 258 days.
"If we can offer a good experience this late in the season, then we will," A-Basin CEO Alan Henceroth sad in a news release, "and we think it's pretty amazing."
For as memorable as the past winter will be, it's not exactly historic for the Summit County mountain known as The Legend. In early June, A-Basin's snow accumulation was only slightly above average at about 375 inches. In 1995, the ski area stayed open until Aug. 10.
The Black Mountain Express and Lanawee Lift will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. next Thursday. Passes will be $69 for adults.
A news release advised visitors to take Lenawee to the upper part of the mountain, “where coverage is optimal.” Visitors are also encouraged to carpool “because it will be very crowded,” the release said.