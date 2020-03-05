Better business with fewer customers? A curious model — and one that seems to be fine by Arapahoe Basin Ski Area.
A year ago, the mountain beloved for its big terrain and long season left the Epic Pass in hopes of cutting lift lines and freeing parking lots. A-Basin jumped aboard the Ikon Pass, Epic’s competitor that would limit holders to seven days at these Summit County slopes.
So far, so good, CEO Alan Henceroth recently wrote in his blog.
Skiers and snowboarders this January were down 39% from last January, he wrote. For February, he tallied the difference as 35%.
Up to this point, Ikon passholders have been 69% fewer than Epic visitors from last winter, Henceroth reported.
It has been “a story of two seasons,” he wrote, adding: “By every measure, we have improved the guest experience. Both face to face interaction and survey data tell us that people clearly are having a better time this season.”
In comparing 142 days of skiing, Henceroth said only six days were busier than last season. He considered A-Basin “slow” from opening day through Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. After big snows, visitation “has picked up substantially,” he wrote, “but still much less than last season.”
He ended the blog: “We aren’t quite where we want to be yet, but we are heading in the right direction.”