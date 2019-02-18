A decades’ old partnership program that lets Vail Resorts season pass holders ski and snowboard at Arapahoe Basin is coming to an end.
Arapahoe Basin Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth announced Monday that his company will not renew the 20-year-old pass partnership program with Vail Resorts for the 2019-20 season, citing factors resulting from the “exceptional growth” at A-Basin after a $40 million, 15-year investment to improve and expand the Summit County ski area.
“We are very proud of how wonderful Arapahoe Basin has become from the unparalleled skiing and riding to the incredible scenery. With diverse ski runs including some of the most intense terrain in North America and a culinary operation that is regularly listed among the top ten in the country, the ski area has developed a very special community that feels like home,” Henceroth said in a statement.
“While the mountain still has plenty of room for skiers and riders, the ski area is feeling a pinch on parking and facility space. Due to these constraints, Arapahoe Basin believes its staff can take better care of its guests by separating from Vail Resorts.”
The move, Henceroth said, should help cut down on crowds and wait times, and “maximize experiences and fun” for guests.
“Our focus has always been to provide an extraordinary mountain experience for our guests. With consistent snowfall and one of the nation’s highest and most stunning settings, we offer an environment that is totally unique. From Montezuma Bowl to The Beavers and from Black Mountain Lodge to the 6th Alley Bar and Grill, there are few resorts that can match The Basin’s scenic landscape,” he said.
No new partnerships are planned at this time at A-Basin, though Henceroth said that in the coming months the ski area may consider “opportunities” with other resorts and resort groups.
“Skiers and riders that call A-Basin home can feel good knowing the resort will still offer tremendous value and exceptional mountain experiences,” Henceroth said. “These actions are designed to preserve that special culture and vibe people expect when they choose to spend a day at The Basin.”
On Monday, Vail Resorts announced that starting with the 2019-20 season it will offer a new season pass, the Keystone Plus Pass, which will include 10 “buddy tickets,” as well as unlimited access at Keystone Resort with holiday restrictions, unlimited late spring skiing at Breckenridge after April 1 and five days at Crested Butte, with holiday restrictions.
'We want to thank Arapahoe Basin for their partnership for over 20 years. We are disappointed but given the success they have had and their recent investments into the resort, we respect that this is the right time for them to move in a different direction,” said Vail Resorts chief marketing officer Kirsten Lynch, in a statement to investors.
Vail Resorts season passes that are currently valid at A-Basin will continue to be valid for the remainder of the 2018-19 season.