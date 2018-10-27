Product manuals for appliances and other major household devices are a bit like martini glasses. You never use them till you get rid of them, and then you need them.
So although some people dispose of the hard copies and find their manuals online when necessary, most of my clients keep the original hard copy they received with the purchase of their air conditioner, refrigerator or stove.
No matter which method you prefer, here are ideas to organize the information.
What to keep, what to toss: You don’t need to keep the paperwork that comes with a fan, hair dryer or coffeepot. If the item has an on/off switch and you know how it works, toss the paperwork.
Manuals and warranties for bigger (and more complex) appliances, such as your dishwasher, dryer, air conditioner and water heater, can be stored in labeled files and organized by categories such as “Technology” and “Kitchen.” Use names that make sense to you, and throw away old documents when an appliance is replaced.
If you’re on the fence about items that fall between something such as a fan and a major appliance, think how often you might need the manual.
And you’ll want to keep manuals for some items as long as you have them, such as a crib or car seat. Some baby and toddler items have important height, weight or age recommendations, and if you eventually give them away, it’s best to also pass along the paperwork.
How to organize hard copies: Before filing a jumble of information, sort through the paperwork. Keep the manual and warranty, and recycle all extraneous information. Also, write the purchase date and vendor on the front of the manual before filing it.
The files will be bulky, but you won’t access them often. Simply keep them in a secondary filing cabinet or a clearly labeled box on a shelf in a closet or the basement, suggests Kacy Paide, owner of the Inspired Office.
Binders with clear pockets have become a go-to tool for organizing, but Paide says that can be “overkill,” and you still have to find a place to keep the big binders.
Ways to store electronically: Most of us rarely if ever look at the manuals for our washer, dryer or water heater. So some people record model numbers, serial numbers and dates of purchase electronically, and then use online product manuals to find pertinent information when necessary.
The key is to accurately and consistently record the relevant information. Some create a simple document or spreadsheet, while others prefer a digital tool such as Evernote, in which they can type essential information or upload photos of box labels or the front of the product manual. As with any organizing task, pick one option and stick with it.
Once you’ve recorded this information, and before you recycle the manual, Paide recommends searching online for your specific model’s manual to make sure you can find it. When you do, save it in a labeled electronic file.