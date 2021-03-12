WOODLAND PARK • Those who visit the workshop similarly remark.
“Like, ‘Whooaa,’ ” says Jeff Musgrave, owner of the Peak Antler Co. “ ‘I thought you were just a guy in your garage making lamps.’ … We’re a little bigger than that.”
He was once indeed a guy in his garage making lamps and other furniture from the horns of iconic Colorado wildlife — not exactly unusual in a state proud of the rustic aesthetic. But now, 20 years later, Musgrave is one of five in an industrial space hiding off the main drag of this little town prouder than most of mountain modern design.
“Artisans,” Musgrave calls his small staff. And here they are at work, configuring antlers of varying sizes into ornate decor.
The latest pride and joy sits in the center of the shop: a 10-foot-by-10-foot chandelier bound for a hotel in South Carolina. It’s made out of trophy-sized elk racks. It’s mostly chandeliers coming out of the shop, and many turn out to be bigger than the people making them, including those trucked last summer to country star Eric Church in Tennessee.
Meanwhile, Charlotte Welch is busy screwing together deer antlers around a mirror, piecing them together just so. (The mirror is due, Musgrave says, for the home of Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx.)
“It’s like a jigsaw puzzle,” Welch says of the work.
Explaining why there are vast piles of antlers around, from American deer to Spanish deer to Asian deer to elk and moose. Musgrave keeps up the inventory to choose from.
“We might sort through 100 antlers to find the five that lay out just right in the pattern that gets to the dimensions we’re trying to get to,” he says.
At the moment, he estimates about 2,000 pounds of antlers is stocked here, down from the upwards of 10,000 pounds he bought last year. He relies on a supply company and local sellers — ethical harvesters, he says, who abide by public land rules prohibiting shed antler hunting during the wintering season.
The collection was especially needed in 2020, Musgrave says. “Our best year yet believe or not. Everybody was staying in their homes rather than going on vacation. So they were all spending money on their house.”
Well, not everybody. The Peak Antler Co. attracts a certain, high-dollar clientele. Chandeliers start at $1,000, Musgrave says, and big ones exceed $10,000. The under-construction mirror for the rock star is around $6,000, he says.
“Yeah, it’s pricey,” says builder Dakota Stiles, “but you’re really paying for that awe moment.”
That moment when a guest walks in and beholds that mosaic of horns. They leave the door here at Woodland Park bound for all pockets of the country and globe — “Japan, Egypt, Switzerland, England, Canada, Italy,” Musgrave says — and none has been the same. That’s because no antler is the same. “Like a thumb print,” the shop owner says.
And that’s because of the hand-crafted process behind every project. One puzzles the pieces together, while another, in the case of a lighted chandelier, delicately runs electrical wiring through the antlers, while another applies finishing touches with a brush. He covers up drilled spots with a stain that also achieves the grainy tone of the discarded horns, restoring color lost to exposure.
A special seal protects from sunlight and humidity. “If we can seal it from both of those things, then it can last 100 years,” Musgrave says.
And so an age-old tradition continues in a modern way. The archaeological record suggests antlers were used as decoration thousands of years ago around the world — accessories for primitive tribes, for example — long before they defined the interiors of lodges and cabins of the American West.
Musgrave has gone beyond those expected fixtures.
“The next, new piece. That’s what I enjoy most,” he says. “Coming up with some new design that I’ve never done before.”
He has sculpted life-sized elk named Arthur, Sampson and Delilah, each measuring close to 8 feet and weighing 600 pounds. He’s created busts and mounted heads of animals using an assortment of antlers. Just to see if he could make something in human form, he fashioned Jesus on the cross.
Also on his website, Musgrave displays a Christmas tree of antlers. It’s often people call in December for one of those, not knowing that everything is built upon order, and that the company is always booked two or three months out.
Yes, the Peak Antler Co. has grown well beyond Musgrave’s garage.
“I think it’s the artistry,” he says. “I think people appreciate the artistry of it.”
That’s what he appreciates — those afternoons and evenings when he lets the artistry run free.
He unlocked that creative side in high school, he says. This was after his father died.
“I used my art class to express myself, to work through those kinds of issues,” Musgrave says. “I made some pretty creepy stuff honestly. I’d just make wild stuff, but it was a way to express myself.
“And when I get into this, I kind of flash back to that. Maybe there was something there that I had, because this feels similar. It’s expression coming out.”