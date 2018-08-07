Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s local office flooded with hopeful hunters early Tuesday on the annual Leftover Day, when the agency doles out prized big-game licenses before the season.
Bill Vogrin, spokesman for CPW’s southeast region, said he got to the office about 7 a.m. and found lines wrapping around the building at 4255 Sinton Road. Only 90 minutes after the doors opened, 100-plus customers had been served and a yet-to-be-determined number of tags had been sold, he said.
Statewide, CPW reported selling 13,000 licenses in the first 45 minutes of business.
“It’s a big day, our busiest day,” Vogrin said. “It’s exciting because we get to see so many of our customers with all the hunters coming in. When the first few guys get in, they get their tags and everyone in the room cheers.”
The office sold 305 Leftover Day licenses last year, top sales volume in the state, he said. That was down from 316 in 2016 and 457 in 2015.
The day is the first opportunity for some of the state’s 500,000 hunters to secure licenses that cycled through the draw process but still have quota leftover. Every year, people apply for coveted tags, building up preference points for a better chance to secure them. Leftover Day is also an opportunity to snag those tags that may have been returned.
Tuesday morning at the Colorado Springs office, a husband and wife who had camped out the night before were first through the door and came away with all three deer and elk tags they sought, Vogrin said. He said second in line was a man who scored an archery buck tag in an exclusive area northeast of Gunnison. The man was caught on camera hooting, hollering and high-fiving others in line, who tried to hide their nervousness as they wondered what would be left for them.
CPW’s next busiest day will be Thursday, OTC Day, when the agency starts selling hunting licenses over the counter at 9 a.m. Licenses for elk, whitetail deer and pronghorn are unlimited, while bear licenses are limited.