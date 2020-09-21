Saturday marks the start of a nine-day celebration of streams in the Pikes Peak region — what Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control and Greenway District calls the biggest of its kind in Colorado.
The seventh annual Creek Week will bring volunteers together to clean up the banks from Palmer Lake to Trinidad. Last year, organizers said 3,200 helping hands removed more than 14 tons of litter from the creek running through beloved urban trails, parks and open spaces.
"It’s common for trash and debris to end up in waterways," Fountain Creek Watershed reminds, "clogging drainage systems, impacting wildlife, affecting water quality and ruining the view of our natural landscapes."
Social distancing between unrelated parties will be enforced this year, organizers advise. At fountaincreekweek.com, individuals and groups can sign up for dates and times through Oct. 4 and pick their work sites.