My 1995 Toyota Camry was making its way home from the grocery store on a sunny Sunday when suddenly, at a stoplight on U.S. 24, it could go no farther.
The warrior it was, the Camry huffed and puffed its way a few miles more to the mechanic the next morning. It was a gray, foggy morning. Perfect for a funeral.
My guy called later that afternoon.
"Hey, buddy," he started, in that low, slow way a father might start as he sits down with his little boy, to say the dog's time was up.
One hundred ninety-five thousand, nine hundred twelve miles later, the Camry reached the end of the road. The ol' Camry I called it, though it was a few years younger than me.
I never gave the Camry a human name, the way some people do their cars. I always thought that was a silly thing to do. It's only when the car you've driven your whole driving life dies that you realize how human a car actually can be.
The ol' Camry knew my every emotion.
Knew that tangled mess of teenage confusion and angst. Knew that early-morning dread of football two-a-days. Knew that amazement of listening to Bob Dylan for the first time.
Knew that nervous thrill of driving far away to college. Knew the nervous thrill of every beginning and knew the sad, happy gratitude of every ending in between.
Knew the highs after a good date and the lows after a bad one. Knew that frustration of driving home from work after 10 p.m. Knew the shock and anger that comes with the loss of a loved one, and knew the strange peace that comes later.
Knew that tension of driving to a first dinner with the future in-laws. Knew that sweet relief after it went well. Knew that excitement of going to buy the ring.
Knew that contentment of heading home from the grocery store on a sunny Sunday.
And finally, knew how emotions can quickly, drastically flip.
I texted family and friends with the news.
"Wow," my college roommate texted back. "That car was legendary."
My brother listed all of the stops it made with me. Illinois, Missouri, Maryland, Minnesota, Alabama, Colorado.
"Not a lot of cars can do that," he said.
The 'ol Camry was an underdog indeed. It was the perfect steed, the ultimate companion.
For a while, in those nomadic years of carving out a career, it could fit my whole life. Clothes, books, bedding, appliances, kitchenware.
Know how you just have to feel your wallet in your pocket? Or have to be wearing your glasses or contacts? Or have to have your shoelaces tied or underwear on? I'm trying to make a difficult comparison here. In my left pocket I had to feel the keychain with the Camry key. Just had to. Even on vacation when the Camry wasn't around. To feel right, the keychain had to be in my left pocket.
You could say the Camry completed me.
I grew up, and so did the Camry. The old leather smell remained inside — the smell that will linger in my nostalgia — but the seats were tearing and showing their insides. And the smell was getting funky. It was bleeding oil. It was wheezing and grinding. The vital organs tried hard to function until they no longer could.
I would honor the ol' Camry with a tribute, I decided. So I reached out to Theresa Molgren, because it occurred to me I did not know the history of the car.
"What a surprise to hear from you," read the email response from the Camry's first and only other owner.
Theresa now lives in Tennessee, another state the car had been to (I got pulled over for speeding en route to a concert in Nashville some time ago). Theresa was surprised to hear from me because surely she figured as I did that she'd never again hear from the kid she knew from an Illinois church way back when.
She sold the car to my dad in 2009. This was in my hometown that then, in my adolescence, had open fields where there are now big-box stores. This was a friendly church deal: $1,500 for the Camry with 89,206 miles.
"You know, when I first got your email saying (the car) had died, I had a hard time going to sleep that night," Theresa told me later over the phone. "My brain was working overtime. Buying it, driving it all over. ... I've been thinking about it a lot."
She's been thinking back to 1995. She bought the Camry brand new, the first car she ever bought for herself.
The Camry knew her grief.
Theresa's husband, the man she married out of high school, had died in 1993, just shy of their 40th wedding anniversary. Jerry's big gracious heart gave out.
Months later, Theresa realized she needed help. She joined a support group. She remembered the good times. It was 1995 when she started telling herself something that would carry her through: "Jerry will always be a part of you."
Theresa took the life insurance money to the dealership.
"By the time I bought the Camry, I was really finding myself again," she said. "Buying that car was a big step for me in finding myself."
She was finding herself on the open road, just her and the Camry. She was driving to see family in Michigan, friends in Nebraska and Virginia and the Carolinas. She and the Camry stopped at Antietam National Battlefield once, she told me. I told her we did the same on our way to Baltimore.
Theresa and I reminisced like this for an hour. Thank you, she told me. Thank you, I told her.
Thanks, I told the scruffy tow man who gave me cash for parts. "Now the parts will help another car," he said, trying to console me.
My mechanic also tried. "You know what, you'll get a new car, and you'll have all these new experiences to look forward to."
I'll always have the memories, Theresa reminded me. There’s a piece missing now, but I still keep a keychain in my left pocket, and I suppose I always will.