Come winter, tourists and residents alike will flock to Colorado’s mountains in search of adventure. Not everyone is interested in hitting the ski hill, however. This scenic road trip features several things to do along Interstate 70 — none of which requires a pricey lift ticket. Just be sure to bring a camera, and pack some patience if you’re driving during peak travel times.
MOUNTAIN TOWN BREAKFAST
On your way out of Denver, make a quick pit stop at J.C.’s Cafe in Golden to fuel up for an incredible day. This popular spot opens at 5:30 a.m., serving up all of the breakfast classics you’d expect.
SPEND THE MORNING AT A SPA
While many travelers stop at Indian Hot Springs in Idaho Springs for the rest and relaxation of heated pools, don’t forget about the spa. Visitors are offered several relaxing options, including a cupping massage, heated rock therapy and a CBD massage. There’s also a mud-soaking experience on-site.
VISIT THE CONTINENTAL DIVIDE
Want to feel on top of the world? A drive from I-70 to the summit of Loveland Pass is a convenient way to catch some stunning views of snow-capped peaks from nearly 12,000 feet.
THE NEXT LEVEL OF SLEDDING
One of several family activities offered at Frisco Adventure Park is snow tubing. Blast down this slick Summit County venue on an inflatable tube. A variety of lanes offers a variety of experiences.
MOUNTAIN SNOWSHOEING TREK
Located just off I-70 near the summit of Vail Pass, Corral Creek Trail is a popular spot for snowshoers. Out and back, it’s about 5.5 miles, boasting stunning views and a vertical gain of more than 1,000 feet.
SKATE IN A WINTER WONDERLAND
Head to Vail Square Ice Rink in Lionshead Village to glide across the ice while surrounded by a picturesque mountain town scene. Don’t forget to check out some of the town’s charming shops and eateries.
REV UP YOUR SNOW MACHINE
Looking for a rush? Stop at Beaver Creek Snowmobiling Tours and Rentals for guided and unguided snowmobiling tours through Eagle County.
HOT SPRINGS WITH A COOL VIEW
Colorado is home to many geothermal locales. One of the better stops is found along the Colorado River in Glenwood Springs. Not only does this relaxing scene feature a mountain view, it’s also a great place to watch a sunset.
EXPLORE AMAZING ICE CAVES
The ice caves of Rifle Mountain Park, situated roughly 30 minutes outside Rifle, feature an enchanting experience unlike any other. This spot offers a stunning photo opportunity.
DESERT CHARM WITHOUT THE HEAT
Once you reach Grand Junction, cap the day at Colorado National Monument. While this desert destination remains very hot most of the year, it cools down significantly during winter. It’s a great time to take advantage of a less extreme desert atmosphere while still enjoying incredible views.