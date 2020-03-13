On a Saturday night in the summer of 2014, hundreds of colorfully clad people gathered at the edge of a Colorado forest for the big burn.
Actually, the annual burning of “the temple” would be bigger the next night — an elaborate structure of two-by-fours. But first was this ritual burning of the wooden effigy.
And Cory Sutela, for one, was worried.
However blaze-crazed like the rest of his Apogaea people — the regional version of counterculture phenomenon Burning Man — memories of the Waldo Canyon wildfire were all too fresh for the Manitou Springs man. Sutela was Apogaea’s lead on fire safety, and this was not something he approved.
“There were tense moments,” he says. “Embers flying.”
There were crews dashing into the woods to put out brush fires. There was celebration, as there always is for this symbolic burn, when smoke from the effigy is meant to carry away fears and troubles.
That wasn’t entirely the case that night.
“Nothing bad happened,” Sutela says, “but it really made us think.”
Hard thinking continues in the underground world of flame effects.
These are the kind you see at Burning Man, the flames crawling with metallic creatures across the desert or blasting from ornate, twisting pipes. Of course, you only see these if you’re part of that tribe.
Otherwise, you might see flame effects at an electronic dance music rave, where fireballs join technicolor streams of light. Of course, that too is a very particular gathering.
Maybe you’ve heard of “Robot Resurrection,” the 28-foot tall sculpture of airplane parts that shoots flames from its mouth and fingertips.
Maybe you’ve heard of the “Queen of the Night,” the 2,800-pound steel flower that burns as it blooms.
Maybe you’ve heard of “Arcus Hymenoptera,” the two giant ants holding a heart on fire.
Likely, you haven’t. Or any of the dramatic sculptures by Denver’s Dave Mechtly, who travels the country with wife Autumn displaying the work.
“When we show these to the general public, they’re blown away,” she says. “They’ve never seen anything like it.”
And that’s sort of the problem with flame effects, says Rachel Cain, a Denver-based art consultant who works with organizations and communities to promote their local scene. (Currently, she’s contracted on Colorado Springs’ art master plan).
Flame effects are “one of those art forms that’s on the fringes,” she says. “It’s not mainstream, and I think because of that, it’s unknown and it tends to be something that people have a really easy time saying no to, because they don’t understand it.”
She and Sutela are part of a grassroots effort to change that in the Centennial State.
Enter Colorado Burns, a group name that to unfamiliar onlookers might be as cringe-worthy as the previous name: Playing with Fire Colorado. More than 200 people have joined the Facebook group. They swap ideas there and at monthly meetings in the Springs and Denver.
Part of the goal is to introduce newcomers to the art, to show them the ways of propane tanks, shut-off valves, soldering irons and electrical hookups and whatnot.
“Bringing that accessibility is important,” Denver-based leader “Nitro” Nick Rinaldo says.
“But at the same time, the safety side of what we do is trying to really convey to governing officials out there that we’re safe, we know what we’re doing, we understand what the expectations are, and we know what the science is behind this stuff so the general public is not at risk in any way, shape or form.”
As wildfires rage bigger, hotter and deadlier than ever, Colorado Burns has the difficult task of convincing the masses that fire can be admired as much as feared. Flame effects can be beautiful, the artists insist, capable of flipping popular perceptions of fire as ugly.
But will they get the chance to prove it?
Along with the social fabric, they struggle to find their place in the legal framework. Long- established fire codes seem to have been written for other pyro spectacles such as fireworks, they say.
“There’s very little awareness on the part of permitting folks about what flame effects are, or what that even means,” Cain says.
Burning Man’s guidelines state that flame effects “must be constructed in such a way as to meet or exceed applicable laws, codes and industry standards” set by the National Fire Prevention Association. But those can be hard to identify, “kind of gray,” says Rinaldo, an engineer by trade familiar with the finer points of state and federal regulations.
The festival also lists requirements related to liquefied petroleum gas cylinders, fuel hoses, pipes, valves and various other components. All are topics of Colorado Burns meet-ups.
Two years after Rinaldo started the group, a nonprofit is in the works: the Colorado Flame Effects Guild. He hopes it becomes a certifying agency trusted by both artists and permit-issuing authorities.
“We’re trying to bring unification across all events,” Rinaldo says. And not just Burning Man camps, but more of the mainstream types: town parades and county fairs.
That’s where flame effects belong, Cain says.
“Fire is one of the most primal, basic things that brings people together,” she says. “Like a campfire. You have a conversation, you build camaraderie. You build a connection that doesn’t happen otherwise.”
But no, you won’t find a wooden effigy burning this summer at Apogaea. That hasn’t happened since that 2014 scare.
Now Sutela oversees a safer, more controlled propane burn. The feeling is all the same.
“It really channels some kind of raw emotion,” he says. “Raw emotion in our structured lives.”