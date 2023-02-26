Lena perches on her rock, surveying her kingdom, and calmly chews on a fat orange carrot with her mouth open.

A tuft of white fur has settled on one of the spunky and friendly 3-year-old’s sharp horns. No matter. It’s the latest in Rocky Mountain goat fashion.

Her kid, 9-month-old Blanca, scampers nearby, also with a clump of white fur on one of her brand-new, still tiny horns. She keeps a close eye on her mama, but also is willing to explore the terrain to ensure no tasty produce snacks or tree branches go uneaten in their rocky exhibit at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Above them is Albert, Blanca’s 8-year-old papa, who wanders around near the top of the exhibit, foraging for romaine leaves and other tidbits in the February sun.

“He’s kind of the silent protector of the group,” said Lauren Phillippi, Rocky Mountain goat keeper. “In reality the girls are in charge.”

The gang’s all here

The zoo is home to five Rocky Mountain goats — the family of three plus two older ladies, 17-year-old Twinkie and her daughter, 12-year-old Yazhi. Being as the typical lifespan for a goat in the wild is 9 to 12 years, Twinkie is living her best matriarchal life. The older you are in Rocky Mountain goat world, the more power you yield, though there is respect given to new moms.

“She’s (Twinkie) our head honcho,” Phillippi said. “Lena is usually the lower, but when she had Blanca she was a great mom, standing up to the other goats, making sure Blanca had enough room and space and had plenty of time to bond. The older goats respected her and her baby.”

Great goat love affair

Albert came to the zoo in 2018 and Lena in 2019 as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan to potentially increase the zoo’s Rocky Mountain goat herd. Clearly, it worked. Lena and Albert took a liking to each other, though the birth of Blanca came as a surprise on one bitterly cold May day last year. Lena hadn’t given any signs indicating she was pregnant, but keepers noticed she was acting a little off that day. Sure enough, later that afternoon she bore her baby girl.

“Babies are on their feet so fast because they’re in such harsh environments,” said the zoo’s public relations and social media manager, Rachel Wright. “When she was born it was so shocking how quickly she was up and about, eating solid foods so quickly. They wean at three months. They have to grow up very quickly to survive.”

Rocky Mountain goats in the wild

The white, fluffy, agile creatures are native to alpine and subalpine habitats of mostly the northwestern part of the U.S. They’re not native to Colorado, but wild populations of the goats have done a good job establishing themselves, so you might see them in some areas, including near Glenwood Springs.

Gold medal for climbing

Maybe you’ve seen images of goats clinging to mountain faces, seeming to rest comfortably in places they should have no business resting. That’s thanks to hooves with two front toes that can spread apart to help climb or close together on narrow edges. They also have rough pads on the bottom of their hooves that provide a skid-resistant grip. And they have no problem jumping up to a dozen feet.

Produce — it’s what’s for dinner

Take your flanks of steak and head to tiger exhibit. These ladies and their guy only want veggies, hay and tree branches. They love a crisp piece of lettuce, a slice of apple or sweet potato and handfuls of sweet feed, what looks like goat granola, as they train with keepers on husbandry tasks, such as offering their hooves for cleaning. Albert especially looks forward to snacks.

“He’s a foodie,” Phillippi said. “He respects the ladies’ space, but when it comes to food and they have a snack he’s going to stick his nose in to see what’s up. But he’ll let them keep on munching. He’s a big connoisseur of all the different foods we feed them.”

Protective anatomy

Rocky Mountain goats come equipped with defenses against predators. Their sharply pronged horns start growing when they’re young and never stop; they don’t shed them like animals with antlers. Those pointy ends are used for protection. And their gorgeous amber eyes have rectangular-shaped pupils, so if they’re grazing with their heads down, it gives them a better field of view so they can be on the lookout for potential threats.

