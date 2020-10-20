Life is full of surprises. Laura Vallo might know that more than most.

There are good surprises, like having sold her rope art pieces to people across the country. It’s even a nice surprise that she’s still living in Telluride after a few years, although she planned to stay for just one ski season.

She knows about bad surprises, too, ones that take something from you. On opening day of a new downhill bike park in Telluride in July 2019, the seasoned mountain biker took a sharp turn too quick. She remembers having to decide if she should brake really quick or crash into a tree. She crashed into a tree.

“That’s my claim to fame,” Vallo, 28, says. “I was that park’s first ER visit.”

She broke some ribs and had a few dislocations. Her right wrist got the worst of it. The accident left her radius broken into over 25 pieces.

At the hospital, Vallo felt panicked. Would she still be able to rock climb and bike like she loved to do? Would she still have a job? How was she, without insurance, going to pay for all this?

Over the next days and weeks, good news came. She was able to keep working as Telluride Ski Resort’s landscape manager. While her injuries healed, she was able to focus on a different outdoor activity: training for an ultramarathon. She completed a 50-miler last October.

Healing has been slow, though. More than a year and five surgeries later, her thumb dislocates several times a day.

And she deals with something she didn’t before the accident: fear.

To friends in the outdoor community, Vallo is known for pushing limits.

“Usually, I don’t have as much fear,” she said. “That all changed.”

She offers this as an example: She started out as a natural at lead climbing. She now gets scared on routes she would’ve breezed through before. It’s frustrating, but she’s trying to be patient with herself.

“I’m trying to honor where I’m at and take things slower,” Vallo says. “And I’m trying to do things for the fun of them.”

She reminds herself that’s what brought her here in the first place. The Chicago native moved to Colorado Springs after college in search of outdoorsy options.

“It’s still crazy to walk out your front door and have these views and be part of this culture that’s so immersed in the outdoors,” she says.

She’s often so amazed by the views, like a mountain covered in snow, on her way to work that she wants to stop to take a photo. Or, more recently, turn it into art.

That’s where a good surprise comes in.

With more down time than usual in recent months, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and while her hand continues to recover, she took up painting the mountain landscapes around her and other beautiful places, like Yosemite, she’s explored.

Vallo had no expectations. But she liked getting better at something. And sharing the results on Instagram.

“Trying to make the most of this gimp life,” she captioned one Instagram post showing her hand, in a cast, holding a paint brush.

Social media inspired her to get into another dimension of art. She followed makers of rope art, as in rugs or wall decor made out of recycled and colorful climbing ropes, and decided to give it a try.

Vallo gathered some of her old ropes and some belonging to her then-boyfriend.

By the time she finished her first rug in July, they had broken up. Another surprise.

Since some of the ropes she used were technically “theirs,” it didn’t feel right to keep the piece.

Vallo posted a photo of the rug on Facebook, mostly just to show off to her friends. One friend, thankfully, wanted to take it off her hands.

Other friends wanted their own rugs. Strangers too.

“I started getting commissions like crazy,” Vallo said.

In just a few short months, Vallo has found high demand for her art. There’s now a three-month wait for one of her originals. She’s shipped them as far as Alaska and Michigan.

She studied architecture in school and that side of her brain lends itself to the rug-making process. She cuts out a yoga mat into the desired shape and sketches the design. She hot glues each piece of rope down, forming mountain shapes and swirly sunshines and colorful trees.

She sources ropes from all over. One woman sent in her ropes after a 40-foot climbing fall.

“She said, ‘The ropes feels like part of me in a piece of art,’” Vallo recalls.

“It’s very connective,” she said. “Getting these old ropes from people and making art out of stuff that has been part of all these adventures. … It tells a story.”

The pieces are popular, Vallo thinks, because they’re one of a kind. And they cater to a devoted rock climbing community, a community she’s learning to love in a new way. It’s not always about pushing her limits, but enjoying the moment.

“At the end of the day, the only reason you should be doing this stuff is because it’s fun,” Vallo said.

And having a new creative outlet, still connected to the outdoors, is fun. It’s helped Vallo keep calm through a tough year. It’s helped her regain some confidence.

And handling the ropes has served as a sort of physical therapy for her hand. She never would’ve thought of that.

“If you would’ve told me a few months ago that I’d be doing this, I would’ve thought you were crazy,” she says. “Life can take some crazy twists if you keep trying new things.”