On the worst days, there were still books.
When the Alzheimer’s diagnosis was new, Joni McCoy’s mother would devour her favorite romance novels by Nicholas Sparks. When her mother could no longer read on her own, McCoy took over, reading aloud the stories from the “Little House on the Prairie” series or “Pippy Longstocking.”
McCoy had never known her mother to go a day without reading. So she wasn’t going to let that change.
“We took it all the way to the end,” McCoy said.
The end came in October 2019, after six years of watching her mother’s mind and body slowly worsen.
“I thought I was prepared for it,” McCoy, 62, said. “No matter what you do, it doesn’t prepare you for what happens and what you see.”
She saw her mom turn into someone who was hard to recognize.
It was her mom who taught McCoy the value of creativity, of arts and crafts and words and baking. As a mom of six kids, there was never money for traveling or big outings. But there were trips to the library and drives in the family’s station wagon.
Her mom’s creative spirit inspired McCoy, after 20 years as an accountant, to open a cupcake shop in Colorado Springs.
Five years later, she closed the shop to take care of her mother, who, along with her father, moved into McCoy’s house in Colorado Springs.
“It wasn’t a hard decision,” she said. “Because family is the most important thing.”
When her mother could no longer do the things she loved, McCoy kept the creativity going. She started a Facebook group for friends and family called “Laughing and Loving Our Way Through Alzheimers.” Every day, she posted something funny or cute her mom said.
Some of those came from reading kids books.
“She’d giggle at the pictures or saying something funny,” McCoy said. “We had so much fun. We tried to make the best of it.”
And then, her mother was gone.
“When she was gone, there was a big huge void there,” McCoy said. “She couldn’t be left alone. So when you spend that much time with someone. … It’s hard.”
She didn’t realize it at the time, but depression set in.
She wasn’t reading to her mom anymore or writing about her funny things.
After a few months went by, she needed something to do. So she started doing something she’d always thought about doing: writing books.
She started with children’s books for the youngest reading level.
“It’s where we left off her with her,” McCoy says of her mom.
She started writing books nine months ago. She’s finished 20 books, some of which she’s illustrated, too. She started a publishing company, Tinlizzy Publishing. The name is a nod to her mother’s nickname. The books are available on Amazon and on Tinlizzy’s website, tinlizzypublishing.com.
“That’s probably the biggest catalyst for all of this,” McCoy said. “I wanted to do something for her.”
Her books tell fantasy and adventure tales, which don’t always have a big takeaway.
“I don’t think every book needs to teach a child a lesson,” McCoy said. “I believe kids need to escape just like we do.”
Her latest book is dedicated to her mom. Called “I Need You, Mommy,” the picture book is written from the viewpoint of kids who tell their mother stories about why they love her so much.
And it’s a family of polar bears, an ode to McCoy’s memories of snow day adventures growing up in Boulder.
“There’s a lot of books out there about moms loving their babies,” McCoy said. “I wanted to do something from a child’s perspective to let their moms know why they’re needed and loved so much.”
And yes, that includes her mother. McCoy feels a “closeness” to her mom when she writes. She also plans on writing some books about Alzheimer’s to help families through that process.
“(Writing has) given me peace after six years of toughness,” she said. “It makes me feel like she’s still here.”
In each book, McCoy includes a secret message of sorts for her mother. There’s always an illustration of a yellow butterfly somewhere in the pages.
“I asked her to come back to me as a yellow butterfly,” McCoy said. “And she does.”