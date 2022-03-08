It's taken longer than expected, but a popular trail in the Pikes Peak region is being eyed for a reopening in the coming months after a long closure.
Last August, the town of Green Mountain Falls advised residents and visitors to stay off Catamount Trail amid private property revelations near the base of the path, which leads to such destinations as Garden of Eden and South Catamount Reservoir. Historic Green Mountain Falls Foundation went on to buy the property, with the intention of conveying it to the public trust — as the organization has done with other recreation spots around town.
At a scheduled Board of Trustees vote to reopen the trail in January, Mayor Jane Newberry suggested the agreement up to that point was too informal. She asked Historic Green Mountain Falls to draft paperwork for an easement.
"The real importance of it is planning for the future," Newberry told The Gazette at the time. "So, you and I might have an agreement. But what happens in the next five, 10, 20 years as personnel and staff changes on our part and their part? We just want to make sure there's a clear agreement."
The foundation was "sort of surprised," said Jesse Stroope, the organization's real estate adviser and chair of the town committee overseeing parks and trails. "Just because we have some other properties that don't have that. But if I put on my parks and trails hat, that is the correct thing to do. It's good that we're holding that standard."
Stroope said lawyers were putting together a memorandum of understanding.
"My anticipation is that we'll have this MOU ready to present to the Board of Trustees in April, with a May opening of the trail," he said.
Newberry has voiced support for Catamount Trail's reopening.
"I think there's going to be a few people that live up that way (along the road to the trailhead) that are going to miss the peace of having it closed," she said. "But I think for the most part, people are going to be happy and relieved."
Stroope said his trails committee has inventoried the local trail network for any other private property conflicts. "No other encumbrances," he said.