Crossing the threshold from plane to tarmac on a tropical island is a magical moment, as the warmth elicits the sort of giddiness concomitant to anything you love.
For me, that thing has always been small pieces of land in a temperate ocean. But as I age and focus more on self-care, I factor in opportunities for exercise, healthy eating, contemplation and rejuvenation. Yoga retreats and similar wellness vacations are not in my budget. And I wouldn’t want the mapped out itinerary that comes with group travel. So I designed my own getaway, with all of the Zen this mid-30s mom desires, on the Caribbean island of Nevis.
Nevis is the ideal locale for a self-guided wellness trip, offering the perfect balance of solitude and social interaction. Luxury is all around, if that’s what you seek, but it’s accompanied by genuine friendliness and affordability. In five days, I came back refreshed, bank account still intact.
Nevis is part of a two-island federation in the West Indies. It has no direct flights from the U.S., so visitors must stop in St. Kitts, the “big sister” island, then take a 2-mile, 10-minute trip by water taxi across the channel. Once on Nevis, options to traverse the island’s 36 square miles include rental car, taxi or “bus,” passenger vans accessible along the island’s 20-mile main loop. With these options, I traveled easily between my hotel, restaurants and sites for relaxation or recreation. Walking is an option too, if you don’t mind sharing the road with the occasional donkey.
My home base was the Golden Rock Inn, chosen with serenity in mind. With its soundtrack of jungle animals and rustling bamboo, lush landscape and tranquil views, it didn’t disappoint. So many nooks and crannies are around the 100-acre property, you could spend days immersed in your own yoga, meditation and fragrant walks through the carefully planned gardens. I took a tour with the master gardener, who taught me to identify flowers, trees, some medicinal plants and highlight some for aesthetics. The on-site restaurant became my chosen breakfast spot; it serves a bowl of local mixed fruit and fresh-squeezed orange juice with every menu item.
Nevis has easy access to mango, star fruit and other tropical produce. Restaurateurs really take pride in cooking with local ingredients. Many roadside stands sell fresh produce and sometimes barbecue. (Comfort food has its place, especially when traveling.)
The Tastee Jamaican Bakery, near the ferry terminal, makes fresh juice using ingredients such as ginger, lemongrass, dragonfruit and soursop. (Nevisians swear the leaves of the soursop tree are a natural sleep aid.)
Montpelier, a boutique hotel built around an old sugar plantation, has two restaurants, one with a poolside, casual vibe and mahi-mahi, spiny lobster, gazpacho, cauliflower gnocchi and curried conch stew.
I tried the spiny lobster at the Riviere House restaurant, art gallery and “cinema,” eating on an open-air porch. Although I definitely prefer the cold-water lobster in my home state of Maine, seeing the work of Nevisian artists was an unexpected delight.
Relaxation and contemplation also are easy to accomplish on Nevis. I found a gem for such pursuits near the Montpelier hotel. Zen simply finds you at the Botanical Gardens of Nevis, with 100 species of palms, a couple of dozen Buddha statues, orchids, fountains, fruit trees and a Rainforest Conservatory complete with comical parrots.
I also stopped in Bath Hot Springs, an easy pull-off from the main road, just outside the downtown area of Charleston. Its volcanic thermal baths have been known for their therapeutic properties for centuries. Next to the springs, a brightly colored shop called Bare Necessities sells local essential oils and other holistic products.
I wouldn’t say the heart of Charleston, the main town, lends itself to a meditative state, but the hustle and bustle is at a more relaxed pace than many tourist destinations. As I wandered in and out of shops, I experienced firsthand the island slogan of “You’re only a stranger once.” One of my favorite things about Nevis was the hospitality. I never felt that the people I encountered were just giving me a sales pitch. They take so much pride in their home that they want newcomers to feel the same way about visiting it.
I knew I needed to do more than eat and relax, though. I also had to move. One of the best places to exercise is Pinney’s Beach, about a 10-minute trek from Charleston. If you want to do more than walk and swim, you can rent paddleboards or snorkel gear here at Pinney’s Beach Resort or the Four Seasons.
All Nevis beaches are free, public and quiet. Pinney’s delights the senses with sugar-soft sand and music from the beach bars and cafes. As I walked its 3-mile stretch, I took in the striking Caribbean blue water with St. Kitts in the distance and the verdant green of 3,232-foot Nevis Peak, a dormant volcano visible from all points. I’m told the hike to the summit is a strenuous, challenging, muddy ascent full of exposed roots. Hiring a guide, which is highly recommended, costs about $40 per person.
Next time I visit, I’m going to opt for a less rigorous pace and sign up for the early morning 5-mile hike led by managers of Nisbet Plantation Beach Club, a hotel on the island’s north side. I found out about the hike while enjoying a rum punch at the beach bar and chatting with general manager Tim Thuell, who told me that part of the reason he and his wife, Tina, keep the walks going are the conversations they have with guests along the way.
One highlight of a self-guided wellness trip is the opportunities to interact with locals, whether hailing a cab, ordering food or asking for advice. During my first cab ride on Nevis, the driver told me he’d traveled all over the world with the U.S. military but now has no desire to leave the islands. By the end of the trip, I understood why.
When I started, I wasn’t sure which aspect of my visit would resonate with me most, the food, serenity or physical activity? It turned out to be the people and how comfortable and accepted I felt. This too is an important part of a wellness vacation. And on Nevis, it doesn’t need to come with a hefty price tag or fancy itinerary.