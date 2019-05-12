TRAVEL-COLORADO
Caption +

Guide Joshua Buton takes a break on the Telluride via ferrata, a mountaineering route that affords stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valley.

 John Briley, the washington post
Show MoreShow Less

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK

1000 U.S. 36, Estes Park, 970-586-1206, nps.gov/romo/index.htm

Where oh where to begin?

Start very early — seriously, don’t expect a spot after 9 a.m. on weekends — and you could embark from the Bear Lake parking lot. That’s the gateway for many of Rocky Mountain’s excursions to alpine lakes and waterfalls, popular for good reason.

+9 
Bag a 13er
Caption +

Bag a thirteener. Buck the fourteener trend and climb slightly lower peaks that can be just as glorious and challenging. To bag two thirteeners in one trip, drive almost 7 miles up Rocky Mountain National Park’s scenic Old Fall River Road and park near the Chapin Creek trailhead. Steeply ascend Mount Chapin, then take the trail up mounts Chiquita and Ypsilon, both above 13,000 feet. When the 8-mile trip is done, you’ll have seen some of the better panoramic views in the park.
Show MoreShow Less

If you’re up to the challenge, take Old Fall River Road about 7 miles to the lesser-known Chapin Creek trailhead, ascending a pair of peaks above 13,000 feet for some of the best views in the park. Do your research before you take on fourteener Longs Peak.

Of course, you can’t go wrong with a drive to the tundra on Trail Ridge Road, the “highway to the sky” usually opening in late May.

STATE FOREST STATE PARK

56750 Colorado 14, Walden, 970-723-8366, cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/stateforest

No one would blame you for skipping the summer crowds at Rocky Mountain National Park. Perhaps instead, check out the park that often gets called RMNP’s little sister, hiding in the northernmost part of the state to meet the marvelous Medicine Bow Mountains.

The appeal is the same: jagged peaks, alpine lakes, mixed forests, wildflowers. You’ll want to stay awhile by securing a campsite. Oh, by the way, this area is known as Colorado’s moose capital.

ALPINE LOOP

+9 
exquisite
Caption +

Visitors take in the views of the San Juan Mountains from the Oh! Point lookout near the summit of 12,800-foot Engineer Pass while exploring the historical Alpine Loop. Engineer Pass begins outside Ouray and runs east 30.9 miles, 27.2 miles unpaved, to Lake City.
Show MoreShow Less

The Gazette once asserted: “If heaven is in Colorado, it’s somewhere far west in the San Juan Mountains, along the 63-mile Alpine Loop.”

The road is snow-free typically between June and September. Don’t let the short window close without taking some burly wheels for a spin. Opt for an off-road outfitter at any of the loop’s base camps — Lake City, Ouray and Silverton — and set a course through rugged beauty at its finest.

Discover mining history in forgotten meadows and streambeds and awaken your senses at high-altitude basins bursting with wildflowers. Take your pick at trailheads for five fourteeners posted beside the loop.

TRAPPERS LAKE

Trappers Lake Lodge: 7700 Trappers Lake Road, Meeker, 970-878-3366 or 970-878-9916, trapperslake.com

+9 
34d64b8f239d80e81ddab9fd89bf84b9
Caption +

Amphitheatre Peak in the Flat Tops Wilderness Area can be seen from Trappers Lake.
Show MoreShow Less

Somewhere between Meeker and Yampa but not close to either, a remote pocket features shimmering water that reflects the majesty of the Flat Tops Wilderness.

It was here that Arthur Carhart felt inspired to pen a note about “places with scenic values of such great worth that they are rightfully property of all people.” Those words are considered the foundation of the 1964 Wilderness Act.

Trappers Lake is a hidden gem that must be seen to be believed. Check in with Trappers Lake Lodge for a historic cabin or grab a campsite nearby.

HOT SPRINGS

+9 
Strawberry Park Hot Springs
Caption +

Take paths near the mineral-rich ponds of Strawberry Park Hot Springs to a caboose, cabins, covered wagon and tents.
Show MoreShow Less

After a morning of adventure, nothing’s better than resting weary bones and muscles in Colorado’s geothermal waters.

From Colorado Springs, the best and closest allure is Buena Vista. Families delight in the pools at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, while couples hope to find a romantic spot down by the creek. On the other side of town, Cottonwood Hot Springs is a quieter, more intimate option.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort boasts the world’s biggest mineral pool, while a Steamboat Springs enclave similarly has vied for the state’s most highly regarded soak. Strawberry Park Hot Springs offers overnight accommodations around rustic ponds.

LOST CREEK Wilderness BACKPACKING

The masses flock to the high country, while Colorado Springs’ nearest wilderness area goes widely unexplored. Defined by the humble Puma Hills and Tarryall Mountains, Lost Creek is no less wondrous than the West’s highest peaks.

+9 
Happy Trails: An introductory hike in Lost Creek Wilderness
Caption +

The views along the Goose Creek Trail in the Lost Creek Wilderness, Colorado Springs' nearest wilderness area.
Show MoreShow Less

Take it from Gerry Roach, best known for his fourteener guide but also writer about these unspoiled summits surrounded by rock marvels. “This special place is gentle to the mind and soul,” he writes.

Let the place work its magic on you over multiple days. Backpack through dense forests and wide-open plateaus, surprises at every turn. The Goose Creek trailhead is a go-to launch pad.

18 ROAD

Fruita, fruita.org/parksrec/page/18-road-trails

+9 
620d590e95895fd803bce41745859a5c
Caption +

A mountain biker races through the rolling turns on Joe's Ridge Sunday, March 31, 2013, in the Bookcliffs/18 Road area north of Fruita. Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Show MoreShow Less

Out on the Western Slope desert, 18 Road is a required pilgrimage for any serious mountain biker. Beyond the dry, rolling terrain making it the world-class destination that it is, the trail network takes on greater significance considering its background.

It was built through the 1990s by ragtag locals who simply loved to ride, and it has come to represent the economic heartbeat of Fruita. The sport rules in town. And 18 Road is the proud showcase, featuring trails that speak for themselves with names such as Zippity Do Da and Pumps, Bumps and Rollers.

RAFTING

Summer 2019 promises to be a memorable one on the river. Winter left bountiful snowpack on the mountains, spelling a runoff that will make rapids big and rowdy.

It’ll be busy in Chaffee County, with guides showing families to famed corridors along the Arkansas River. Same goes for outfitters around the Royal Gorge, another iconic whitewater getaway.

But with conditions not always this ideal, maybe it’s the season to take advantage of more far-flung waters. Look to the Western Slope for breathtaking trips on the Colorado and Yampa rivers.

FISHING SOUTH PLATTE RIVER

+5 
Fishing
Caption +

Aaron Stackley of Parker gets in a little fishing in the South Platte River above Deckers during fine weather in August 2004. The stretch of river survived a serious threat thanks to former EPA Administrator William K. Reilly.
Show MoreShow Less

The South Platte River has a fabled place in the imaginations of anglers everywhere. Unfortunately, they see crowds building, blemishing that glorious picture of them alone in their waders, surrounded by coniferous hillsides stocked with granite.

From Colorado Springs and Denver, drivers go up and down Colorado 67 competing for a spot on the paralleling river. Yes, many will sacrifice solitude if it means a trophy catch. And this is a good bet. Thousands of rainbow, brown and brook trout are known to lurk in every mile of the South Platte, the ones 20 inches or longer in clear sight.

TELLURIDE’S VIA FERRATA

Fear of heights? Then this is no bucket list item for you. Otherwise, Telluride mountain guides say their town’s via ferrata, Italian for “way of irons,” is appropriate for many skill levels.

+2 
TRAVEL-COLORADO
Caption +

A group works its way along the Main Event, the most exposed section of the Telluride via ferrata. The mountaineering route has iron hand and footholds, and sections of safety cable, to help people across.
Show MoreShow Less

Let them equip you and take you to the sheer rock face hundreds of feet above the valley floor. Hand- and footholds have been placed there for an exhilarating traverse surrounded by stunning scenery. Around one corner awaits Bridal Veil Falls, Colorado’s highest cascade.

Via ferratas date to World War I, used by Italian troops navigating the Dolomites. Chuck Kroger, a local legend in alpinist circles, is credited for Telluride’s route. What started as a local secret is a secret no more. From near and far, people come for the adrenaline rush.

Tags

Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.

Load comments