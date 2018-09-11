Guilt and love handles aside, the hazards of consuming raw cookie dough have been R&D’ed away. A mere spoonful can evoke lick-the-beaters memories and soothe the savage sweet tooth, which is why the genre endures as a flavor come-on in frozen treats, cake pops and cookie dough bars — as in, shops where you can order a cup of the stuff to go.
It’s simple to make your own edible cookie dough. Upsides: Customize it as you like. It keeps for weeks. Downsides: It can’t be baked, and it might disappear faster than that.