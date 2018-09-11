FOOD-COOKIEDOUGH
Monster cookie dough. It’s simple to make and keeps for weeks.

 Greg Powers, the washington post
Guilt and love handles aside, the hazards of consuming raw cookie dough have been R&D’ed away. A mere spoonful can evoke lick-the-beaters memories and soothe the savage sweet tooth, which is why the genre endures as a flavor come-on in frozen treats, cake pops and cookie dough bars — as in, shops where you can order a cup of the stuff to go.

It’s simple to make your own edible cookie dough. Upsides: Customize it as you like. It keeps for weeks. Downsides: It can’t be baked, and it might disappear faster than that.

