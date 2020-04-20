- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
Windows harbor stories, just like the people who peer out of them. Day and night, they offer a glimpse into a world of wonder. Through them, we can watch the sun setting behind Pikes Peak; observe our neighbor tossing a ball to their dog; and witness flower buds announcing the arrival of spring.
I’ve always appreciated windows for the light they provide — light that helps warm our homes and that signals the start of a new day. But now, windows have taken on more meaning.
Now, as a photojournalist, windows allow me to capture the stories of those isolated during the coronavirus pandemic.
* * *
Gazing from the bay windows of her historic Colorado Springs home, Hope Forti, 28, is together with her family — four generations under one roof.
Three years ago, Forti started the national nonprofit Foster Together after she and her husband, Kyle, fostered four children. After Kyle died last year in a helicopter crash, some of Forti’s family left California to help the young mom raise her two children: 6-year-old Max and 5-month-old Mercy, who spent her first month on life support in the hospital.
The family began taking steps last year to limit Mercy’s social interactions and planned to continue isolating through the end of flu season. Then the coronavirus hit.
This is not the first pandemic the family has experienced. Forti’s great-great grandfather Andrew Drebot died in the 1918 Spanish flu. From stories told by her grandmother, Forti learned that Drebot kept on farming to support his family despite the symptoms, almost until the hour he died.
Forti’s great-great grandmother Anna Klukewich Drebot was left as a widow at age 26 with four children to care for. Six generations later, Forti is reminded that she and her children are here today because of Klukewich’s perseverance.
“I know that even in this 2020 pandemic, some families around the country and around the world feel more like my great-great grandmother,” Forti says. “I didn’t do much to deserve the ease compared to my great-great grandma and other heads of households struggling right now. The ease feels heavy, almost guilty.”
* * *
Kelsie Heermans, 33, has found the task of explaining the pandemic to her kids to be a tricky one. While she wants them to understand why the family is staying home, she doesn’t want to instill an overwhelming sense of fear.
They get understandably frustrated, Heermans says, and sometimes ask, “Why can’t we just play with our friends?”
Kelsie is executive director of the nonprofit Senior Resource Council and her husband, Josh, is a physician relations specialist at Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group. The couple have been working from home alongside their three children and Hannah Friden, who joined the family recently as an au pair.
Even as the Heermans family grew by one, there was also a loss to absorb as Kelsie’s father died unexpectedly shortly after Hannah’s arrival.
“The tragic loss of my dad already changed our view of life so this just feels like another wave hitting us,” Heermans says. “Family and health is highly important, but our faith in God trumps all.”
Heermans emphasizes the positives that have come from the coronavirus.
“I pray that this pandemic way of life sticks,” she says. “We should always want to check on our elderly, homeless, small businesses, terminally ill, at-risk children. Can you imagine if this way of life becomes a little more normalized – a slower pace, meaningful relationships and pouring into others?”
* * *
Jennalee Mundie, 39, and her husband, Bill, have called Colorado Springs home since 2004. After being foster parents for six children, they were blessed by the birth of their first biological daughter, Kieran, in 2006. Two years later, their second daughter, Rowan, was born.
In recent weeks, the elementary school teacher and cybersecurity engineer have been working under the same roof. Jennalee is staying in contact with her District 11 students through virtual meetings during the pandemic while her daughters keep up with their studies at a workstation they created in the basement.
“Having some kind of routine, even a loose idea of a routine, is how we are trying to make the abnormal normal,” Mundie says.
The quarantine life has presented its fair share of challenges, but Mundie remains hopeful and thankful.
“We still have our jobs, we have lots of family and friends who keep in touch, and we have children who are independent and adaptable,” she says.
Kieran and Rowan have also proven to be resourceful while stuck at home, transforming an old playhouse into a new teen hangout.
“We just want people to continue the kindness we are seeing and do the responsible thing, even when it’s hard,” Mundie says.
* * *
Two years ago, upon receiving news that her uncle had suffered a stroke, Dodie Doren, now 86, moved to Palmer Lake. She came to help. She came so that Joe Stallsmith could remain in the home he had built in the 1960s.
As the coronavirus began to spread across the U.S. this year, Doren got more unwelcome news: her younger brother, who was living at a memory care center in Brighton, had died of COVID-19.
Doren and Stallsmith responded by sheltering in place, spending most of their time inside the quaint home nestled in the trees.
“We aren’t able to shop for groceries often,” Doren says.
Thanks to friends and neighbors, however, shopping hasn’t been needed. Groceries are being left like presents on their doorstep.
The two retirees are thankful for the generosity and for their health. Weeks in isolation have allowed them to grow closer. They’re also communicating with family much more often these days. Doren is a mom to five daughters.
Stallsmith, 96, used to spend his winters golfing in Arizona. Now, Doren says, he’s content sitting at home, looking out the windows as the snow falls.
“I think as far as a long life, stopping to see the beauty that surrounds us, being grateful every day and keeping a positive attitude is the answer,” Doren says. “Stay upbeat and stay well everyone.”
* * *
A full-time yoga instructor, Christine Malmborg, 49, is in tune with her body, mind and soul.
“It’s my life’s passion to share the healing and empowering gifts of yoga to all who seek harmony and balance in their lives,” Malmborg says.
In recent weeks, that mission has become much more difficult because of the closure of nonessential businesses including Dragonfly Paddle Yoga. Malmborg has adapted by moving her classes into a virtual space, where students can remain connected in this time of physical disconnect.
Malmborg’s signature season of paddleboard yoga is scheduled to begin in May, although it might be pushed back until the stay-at-home order is lifted.
“This is causing me significant stress, economic hardship and anxiety about the future … as it is with so many others,” she says.
With the unknowns, Malmborg leans on her yoga practices to help get through each day. And she focuses on living life to the fullest, as COVID-19 serves as a sobering reminder of how short and uncertain life can be.
“The most important moment is the one we are living and breathing right now,” Malmborg says. “Cherish the moment as it is. Never put off what is important, such as spending time with loved ones.”
* * *
Note by note, the sound of music has always filled the home and heart of piano teacher Angelia Frame.
Frame, 53, is a nationally certified teacher of music who began playing at age 4. As she grew, so did her love for music. She learned to play guitar, trumpet and French horn before eventually settling back on the piano.
Frame has taught in public school classrooms and private studio settings and cherishes the moments when her students hit that “last amazing note.”
But now, amid a worldwide pandemic, there is an empty space on her bench. Her students no longer can join her for in-person lessons.
The music hasn’t stopped, however. From her in-home A. Frame Studios in Palmer Lake, she has started teaching online sessions.
“I am a piano teacher who cannot welcome students to my bench as usual,” she says. “But I have been given tools that I am willing to learn how to use to reach my students. I am doing my best because they are worth it.”
Frame hopes that her students continue to practice, and she prays for their health and safety until they can be together again.
“I’ve always cared for my students, but now I realize how deeply I care,” she says. “I think of them daily.”
* * *
Sylvia Watkins, 50, isn’t afraid of taking chances.
The professional poker player travels to Las Vegas about once every three months to try her luck at the card table.
While the iconic flashing lights of Sin City are still beaming into the Nevada sky, the casinos have gone dark and the slot machines have fallen silent because of the coronavirus. So Watkins bides her time inside her Colorado Springs home, waiting out the pandemic with her dog, Ziva.
A mother, grandmother and self-described social butterfly, Watkins isn’t keen on being cooped up. She yearns for the freedom of days seen not so long ago.
“My inspiration is my children and my grandchildren,” she says. “I just want this to be over so I can see them.”