Mary Dubler was pleased by Colorado’s winter snow dump, knowing what it would mean for summer wildflowers: needed moisture for dreamy displays, more pictures to post to her comprehensive website and Facebook page.
“Then it just kept snowing and snowing and snowing,” she said recently from her Fort Collins home.
And that has made things tricky.
By this time, flora fans usually are setting a course for the high alpine to see what life is bursting there. But after a summer solstice storm that was anything but summery, much of the state’s high country remains snowpacked, keeping that life still underground.
“It’s a weird year, a really strange year,” Michelle Bivens said from Colorado’s wildflower capital, Crested Butte.
She’s executive director of the town’s world-renowned festival starting Friday. And this year, she’s asking attendees to be “flexible.”
No, they won’t be embarking above treeline. Heading into July, West Maroon Pass — the popular trek between Crested Butte and Aspen — was blocked by 2-plus feet of snow. Last Bivens checked, Lake Irwin was still iced over, meaning another high-altitude hallmark of the fest, Scarp Ridge, would probably be out of the question. Even if those places were accessible come fest time, the wildflowers wouldn’t be blooming without enough time in the sun.
A deer walks through the field of blooming Silvery Lupine and other wildflower waiting to bloom Thursday, June 27, 2019, in the Washington Gulch area outside Crested Butte, Colo. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
“The good news is, it’s really great lower,” Bivens said.
How great? “Once in a lifetime.”
Rarely seen flowers take advantage of wet seasons like this, said Denise Wilson, a botanist with the Colorado Native Plant Society. That includes multicolored orchids whose locations are kept secret by true admirers, for fear of them being picked or trampled.
And the common but no less marvelous perennials — the golden asters, purple lupines, blue columbines, red paintbrushes — should be showing in abundance, Wilson said. “Stupendous” is how she describes arrays she’s so far witnessed near her home outside Golden. And with warmth and continued pollination, “July 4 is gonna be astounding,” she said.
At least, that’s the case for the montane zone. In the alpine, flowers will have an even shorter window to grow, and that growth could be stunted by dry spells. Depending on how long the snow takes to melt, “they may get aborted because it’s too cold to get through their whole cycle,” Wilson said.
But she’s hopeful, as is Dubler.
“If the conditions are right, we could have a really banner year up there,” Dubler said. “There could be just tons of flowers.”