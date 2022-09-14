Not long after he arrived in Colorado Springs ahead of this weekend's Pikes Peak Ascent, a decorated mountain runner from Switzerland got busy on a proud, local record.

On Wednesday, Rémi Bonnet claimed a new fastest time up the Manitou Incline: His Strava tracker showed a scorching 17 minutes, 21 seconds up the vertical set of ties gaining more than 2,000 feet in less than a mile. To put that in perspective, a finish under 40 minutes is generally well-respected.

Unofficially — Bonnet had not been registered on the gatekeeping Fastest Known Time website as of Wednesday — that bested Colorado Springs' own world champion runner Joseph Gray's mark of 17 minutes, 45 seconds notched in 2015. Matt Carpenter set the bar at 18 minutes, 31 seconds in 1998. He's a another local legend whose long-standing Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon records are thought to be untouchable.

Bonnet, representing Salomon's vaunted international team, said he had never tried the Incline in his previous two visits to town (he won the Pikes Peak Marathon in 2019 and finished 17th in 2017). But this kind of test was not exactly new to the 27-year-old.

He's made a name for himself on a similarly grueling venue in his country called the Vertical Kilometer. In the winter, Bonnet stays strong as a competitive ski mountaineer.

"So my muscles are made for climbing; it's where I feel the most comfortable," he said.

At the Incline alongside a Salomon film crew, "I knew I needed to go really hard if I wanted to get it," he said. "It was a good challenge. And also, it was nice to test the legs for the race Saturday."

Gray will be there to defend his Ascent crown. He'll wear bib No. 101, Bonnet No. 102 — representing two favorites to win the contest up Pikes Peak.

The Incline will contribute a layer of drama.

"I think (Gray) will be motivated to beat me Saturday," Bonnet said. "I think it will be a good fight."

On Wednesday, Gray was short of recognizing defeat on the Incline. He added: "I respect Rémi. He's a good athlete."

The record claim was, however, recognized by the de facto keeper of Incline achievements. Trevor Becker posted Bonnet's time to "the Official Manitou Incline Page" on Facebook, where Becker charts several obsessive accomplishments on the steps.

"Strava is definitely enough," Becker said in a text, also acknowledging Bonnet's professional credentials.

Greg Cummings is another local watcher of records. He said he didn't doubt Bonnet.

Ideally, though, Cummings said the runner would have been verified by stopwatches at the base and top of the Incline — as has been arranged during failed record attempts over the years.

Record claims on the Incline are "pretty sensitive," Cummings said. "Because these are such incredible numbers, and we know how difficult it is to do, especially when you're taking on the greatest runners of all time in this area. ... You get someone coming in from the outside, people might have questions like, 'He's gonna do it a whole minute faster than Matt Carpenter?"

And faster than Gray, whom some have called the greatest mountain runner ever?

Gray said he hasn't made a serious effort to beat his best time on the Incline. "Now," he said, "I'm definitely thinking about it."