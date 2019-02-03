GOLDEN, B.C. • The Billy Goat is gone. He was here, red coat vibrant against a canvas of white, when I turned to take in our surroundings: saber-toothed peaks cuffed by forests of conifers, a serpent of fog riding a distant river and beyond, parcels of a town that look toyishly small from up here.
Now I’m alone atop the Terminator 2 Peak at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, one of many worthy pit stops along British Columbia’s powder highway, a 642-mile loop in the Canadian Rockies that affords access to a dizzying variety of skiing: more than 7 million acres of huge mountains, small towns and immense spaces between, across which are scattered eight alpine resorts, 39 backcountry huts and lodges, 20 heli-ski companies, 15 cat ski operators and 16 Nordic clubs and centers. The region straddles the Mountain and Pacific time zones and has some of the more vaunted subranges in skiing lore — the Columbias, Monashees, Purcells and Selkirks.
I’m here with the Billy Goat — he also goes by Bill — on a midwinter quest for feathery powder, light crowds and friendly locals. So far, so good: Since arriving three days ago, the snow has come in bountiful waves, and we’ve found the lift lines empty and the vibes warm on and off the slopes.
I stomp my skis, adjust my goggles and point myself in the only direction Bill could have gone: down. A few turns deliver me out of the ridgetop wind and onto a wide-open face cushioned by 8 inches of recent snow, through which I see Bill arcing far below. I catch him at the bottom of the face but nowhere near the bottom of the mountain. That lies another few thousand feet downhill, beyond a precipitous chute, a section of trees, a leg-noodling sea of moguls and — finally — a groomed, green-dot runout.
Kicking Horse is aptly named, leaping from its base to several pointy-eared peaks and high saddles, and strafed with bucking ridges, chutes and steep glades. The intermediate and beginner terrain is confined mostly to the lower third of the mountain. A gondola and three chairlifts access much of the 4,133 vertical feet and 2,800 acres of its terrain inbounds, but one must hike to reach some of the best stuff.
Terminator 2 is the longest of those forays, a 20-minute, skis-off trudge that has a section where we kick-step into a sharp incline while gripping a cable affixed to the rock. Once securely back at the base, we clomp into the Double Black cafe, a bistro emceed by vivacious Quebecois staff who are shouting orders over a pulsing reggae soundtrack and slinging coffee drinks, soup bowls, salads and sandwiches to powder-caked customers.
The cafe anchors a small alpine village that also has a 110-suite condo-hotel and a soupçon of restaurants, bars and shops. We find more action in Golden, 9 miles downhill at the confluence of the Columbia and Kicking Horse rivers, where we sink into dinner at Eleven22, a Canadian/Asian/euro fusion restaurant in a converted turn-of-the-century home adorned with local art.
Other relics of Golden’s railway-and-timber roots are tucked around town, but today the dominant vibe is outdoor recreation, a transformation that began in the 1950s when a Canadian Pacific Railway executive started recruiting guides from Switzerland to take tourists into the wild.
Largely undiscovered
We had started our adventure at Panorama Mountain Resort, arriving at night after a drive from Calgary that took us through Banff and Kootenay national parks.
The resort, which sits in a forested, peak-ringed valley 12 miles west of Invermere, was founded in 1962 with a rope tow and a warming hut. A subsidiary of the megacorp Intrawest bought Panorama in 1993 and, over the ensuing 20 years, added lodges, townhouses, restaurants, high-speed lifts and terrain before selling to a group of local investors in 2010.
That group plans to further Panorama’s growth. But for purists, the resort is already prime time: 4,265 feet of vertical drop, 2,975 acres of skiable terrain and a vast mix of beginner, intermediate and advanced runs.
As we ride up the Mile 1 high-speed quad — the first of three chairs required to reach the summit — our liftmate points out a blur in a skinsuit ripping down a groomer, one of the Canadian national team members based in Panorama for its racing program, which includes training and competition up to the World Cup level.
After a couple of laps through powder-laden glades beneath the Summit chair, we hike up a short pitch to the 7,759-foot summit of Taynton Bowl, a domain of expert-rated steeps, faces, chutes, glades and very few skiers. The closest I come to exchanging pleasantries with anyone besides Bill is when I inadvertently spook two white-tailed ptarmigans from their snowy roost.
Returning to the top, we follow the aroma of grilling meat into the Summit Hut, a homey little log cabin with million-dollar views where storm-whipped skiers are swapping stories over bratwurst, chili, coffee and beer.
The next day we visited RK HeliSki, based a mile from Panorama’s village and named for Roger Keith Madson, who founded it in 1970 in nearby Radium Hot Springs using a small plane that could land on glaciers. After a buffet breakfast in RK’s lodge and a safety briefing, we pile into a gleaming blue Bell 205 chopper and follow a creek drainage up toward the jagged, chalk-white peaks of the Purcell Mountains.
Our group has a brother-sister teen duo and their dad from the Netherlands, a snowboarding miner from Colorado and a journalist from Britain. Minutes later, we disembark at 8,000 feet, click into our gear and follow our guide into a dream: stands of old-growth spruce and fir, spaced ideally for open-throttle skiing.
We spend the day hopscotching through Christmas-tree glades, glaciated bowls and shadowy forests, and while some of the runs aren’t as steep or long as our first, all feature pillows and blankets of deep, untracked snow, views of severe, imposing peaks and no other signs of civilization.
En route to Golden after a pale ale at the lodge, we veer off plan and go to Radium Hot Springs, a complex hewed into a rocky canyon in Kootenay National Park about 10 miles north of Invermere. Outside the visitor center, steam rises from a 25-meter lap pool, a giant soaking pool (kept at 98 to 104 degrees) and a small hot tub — all fed by an odorless, mineral-rich spring beneath the park. As I float on my back staring up at auburn cliffs and a darkening cerulean sky, a couple tries to sell us on a hike-in hot spring nearby. But with a shower, dry clothes and the car steps away, I don’t even hear them.
Last stop on powder highway
For our last stop on the powder highway, we head 90 miles west of Golden, through another pounding snowstorm, to Revelstoke.
The ski area boasts 5,620 vertical feet, the most of any North American resort, cast across more than 3,100 mostly forested, advanced-rated acres. Somehow, this plenitude is well served by only three lifts — a gondola that brings skiers more than halfway up the mountain and two chairs, the Ripper and the Stoke, that access the top.
Like Panorama, Revelstoke is primed for more development but, frankly, there’s a lot of charm to the current setup. With scant on-mountain dining, locals trustingly leave day packs with lunches and other supplies in the snow next to the Ripper and Stoke chairs while they crowd into three warming huts to rest and refuel. The dearth of lifts means it takes only a little traversing to find solitude and powder, even on the busiest days.
And Revelstoke does draw a crowd, mostly of guys eager to challenge the burly mountain.
Dawn reveals a foot of new snow and a thickening storm that eventually will drop 20 inches. We spend two days abolishing powder, at times finding ourselves utterly lost in one dense stand of conifers or another before emerging onto a cat track that leads back to a lift. One short hike delivers us to Three Bears, a sublime pitch of trees and mini cliffs where Bill and I stop twice to howl and high-five over our good fortune.
We peel ourselves off the mountain at 4 p.m. for the drive back to Calgary. Three hours later, eking over a mountain pass with hazards blinking feebly against the endless snowstorm, I look over to see the Billy Goat gone again, asleep in the passenger seat and lost in a powder dream.