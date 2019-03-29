Equipped with hard hat, harness, rubber gloves and boots with hooks, Tyler DiMenza scampers up the pole in no time.
At least, no time in the eyes of an observer who doesn’t know any better.
Cody Strong, on the other hand, is a fellow Colorado Springs Utilities lineman, a teammate of DiMenza’s for the American Public Power Association’s Lineworkers Rodeo in town this weekend.
The annual event is the industry Olympics, the chance at bragging rights for the workers who otherwise go unappreciated in their day-to-day tasks to keep the lights on. And speed plays a factor.
“I didn’t go my fastest,” DiMenza tells Strong after this practice run.
“Hope not,” Strong says. “Need to find a new teammate if so.”
It’s playful joking for now, but come competition time Saturday, they’ll be vying to be the best among 400-plus competitors from around the country, including their company’s three other three-man teams.
John Rombeck rounds out this trio. He’s the designated ground guy, roping up equipment and tools during events that simulate jobs. In one, a 180-pound mannequin dangles from an uncharged transformer.
“It’s a real-life situation,” Rombeck says. “Worker gets hurt on the pole, you got to get him down on the ground as fast and as safely as you can.”
Such a task was famously captured in the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Kiss of Life” photo from 1967. It shows J.D. Thompson straddling a utility pole high in Jacksonville, Fla., giving breath to a coworker who had been shocked unconscious.
Thompson will be among the Hall of Fame inductees honored at a ceremony accompanying the rodeo. Another will be Jon Beasley, an international rodeo winner who once shared an idea with Mike Hyland to start an American series that would rotate cities every year.
“And here we are, 21 years later,” Hyland says.
The APPA’s Lineworkers Rodeo last came to the Springs in 2002, when attendees stayed at a La Quinta and walked to competition poles erected in a grassy patch nearby. For the first Engineering and Operations Conference that year, they fit in one of the hotel’s meeting rooms.
This time, the banquet will be in a Broadmoor hall with 1,200 people expected. And now the playing field is Rock Ledge Ranch, where 115 poles stand backdropped by Garden of the Gods.
Speed is far from the only factor. Teams start each event with 100 points, and a judge carefully watches and deducts points for every infraction: a dropped nut, a slipped step that could mean greater consequences if repeated, a misplaced hand that could result in electrocution in a real setting.
“Obviously, they all want to win,” Hyland says. “But really, this is a showcase of skills and safety.”
And it’s a showcase that comes on the heels of the infamous “bomb cyclone,” which blasted snow across the region, hurling trees over power lines and busting poles. That was the ultimate showcase for lineworkers, though less celebrated.
“All the things you prepare yourself for on a daily basis, doing things safely and appropriately, that really is demonstrated during a storm,” Rombeck says. “That’s when the major hazards come up.”
He and coworkers pulled 16-hour days away from their families. “Our lives stopped for three days,” DiMenza says. Yet, “we were amped,” he says. “There’s a challenge there. That’s the pinnacle.”
DiMenza learned the risks early upon joining Colorado Springs Utilities out of Coronado High School. He watched a fellow lineman fall, suffering injuries that resulted in his death.
“That’s been 16 years,” DiMenza says. “That one definitely sticks out.”
Few lineworkers go that long without other bad memories, be them shocks or limbs broken, smashed or cut. But all days come with camaraderie, not so unlike that of the sports teams Strong knew throughout his life.
He likes the job for that bond with teammates and the adventure. “It’s dangerous,” he says.
“He’s kind of a thrill seeker,” DiMenza says. “You gotta be a little bit.”
The rodeo also reminds Strong of those competitive sports days. And while he’s fairly new to the game, this will be the 14th rodeo for DiMenza and Rombeck.
Their advice to Strong? Simple, DiMenza says.
“No deductions.”