Photographers found so many things they appreciated as “Quintessential Colorado” that 618 of those photos were submitted for the annual photo contest that concluded Tuesday.
They pointed their cameras toward the mountains and skies, the wildlife and the seasons, flowers and trees, skiers and folks on the water.
The professionals at Mike’s Camera chose 20 of those photos of the Centennial State.
Voters on the website, meanwhile, chose one of the hundreds submitted as their favorite. JoEllen Stewart’s “Rocky Mountain Goat, Mt. Evans, Sun’s Out, Tongue’s Out” earned her the top prize, a $500 Mike’s Camera gift certificate. Photography is her hobby.
The 20 photos selected by Mike’s Camera brought photographers $25 gift certificates and are featured on gazette.com along with the grand prize winner.
The contest was sponsored by Mike’s Camera and The Gazette. Keep scrolling below to see the winners.