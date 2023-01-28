It must have been something in the air over in Manitou Springs on Saturday — and that something was fruitcake.

Manitou Springs hosted the 28th Annual Fruitcake Toss competition in Memorial Park with more than 150 members of the community gathered to participate in the quirky midwinter tradition surrounding the controversial holiday treat.

The annual event consists of four competitions testing patrons’ accuracy, distance and balance, with categories for all ages to participate.

Leading in the balance category was Manitou Springs resident Korben Mitchel. This was Mitchel’s first time attending, and he said he’s impressed by how events like the Fruitcake Toss bring the community together.

“It’s really cool. It’s a great way to get people together, you meet new people and hang out with people you already know. Not a lot of cities have such a tight-knit community.” Mitchel said.

Also running amid the crowds was "Mr. Fruitcake" himself, the event’s joyous mascot for several years.

Fulfilling the role this year was Manitou Springs resident Michael Edmeston. It was Edmeston’s third year attending but his first time as Mr. Fruitcake.

“I’m just really proud to be here,” Edmeston said.

Patrons gathered around Edmeston, taking pictures and accepting his free fruitcake samples from the acclaimed Collin Street Bakery in Corsicana, Texas.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Any event that brings people out and has them socializing together is always a good time for me,” Edmeston said with a smile.

Festivities concluded with the crowning of the Fruitcake King and Queen and the overall male and female winners of all four categories. Their names will be memorialized on "The Great Fruitcake Toss" chair that will be on display at the Manitou Springs Heritage Center.

Jenna Gallas, the special events coordinator for the Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, relished in the joy of witnessing the community come together for one of the city’s most beloved traditions.

“I love this event, because it’s such a family-friendly, community-focused event,” Gallas said, “we support the local food pantry and have a lot of friends and neighbors who just come out and do this fun, funky, midwinter event in the park.”

This is Gallas’ fifth year being a part of the annual tradition after it had been handed back off to the city by a local community group that had taken it over a few years earlier. She deems the event "on brand" for her eccentric city.

“It doesn’t bother anybody to come and throw some cake around,” Gallas said.

The Fruitcake Toss is partnered with the Manitou Springs St. Andrews food pantry to support the community food crisis and help to stock the pantry shelves. Instead of cash, people were encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item to exchange for tickets to toss.

Fruitcakes to supply the competition were made by volunteers at St. Andrews Church. The leftover fruitcakes that aren’t brought home are fed to the animals residing at the SunMountain Center.