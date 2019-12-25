Thes AdAmAn Club mountaineers will stop at nothing to provide a cascade of fireworks over Pikes Peak on New Year’s Eve - and they've been doing it since 1922.
AdAmAn will begin the trek at 9 a.m. Monday, arrive at Barr Camp for a little soul revival and bonfire, then leave for the peak at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The group of 102 hikers will arrive at the summit around 2:30 p.m. to prepare for the evening’s festivities. Thankfully, the Four Wheel Drive Club arrives at 11:45 p.m. to bring these exhausted travelers down the mountain after they’ve fulfilled their annual duties.
The AdAmAn Club started as a group of five hikers known as the "frozen five." Click here for more information on the AdAmAn Club.
