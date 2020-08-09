LEADVILLE • Eric Johns didn’t want much to do with the best Wild West saloon in America.
But this was family. And what can you do?
His relatives ran the Silver Dollar Saloon for decades before Johns ever saw the place. Its history went back to 1879. By the time Johns came to Colorado, the business wasn’t in good shape. The money wasn’t adding up right. Things were falling apart.
He thought he’d just help out a little and then go back to his culinary business in Maryland. But he decided to stay.
Asked why he made that decision three years ago, Johns suggests you look around.
“There’s not much of this left in the world,” he says.
The Silver Dollar Saloon has the word “legendary” in front of it for a reason. Johns calls it the fourth-oldest saloon in the state. Perhaps more impressively, it’s Colorado’s longest-operating saloon. That’s because it stayed open through Prohibition. Notable visitors included outlaw John Henry “Doc” Holliday, Molly Brown and James J. Brown. After giving lectures at the Tabor Opera House, Oscar Wilde apparently crossed the street to have a drink at the saloon.
In some ways, the Silver Dollar Saloon looks like it hasn’t been touched since that era.
Through the swinging doors, you’ll find a mahogany bar and three-quarter-inch diamond dust mirrors, which all came from the Brunswick Co. in St Louis. Back then, it took three weeks for the pieces to arrive by covered wagon and train. Two booths in the bar area came from seats on the train. The walls are covered with framed photos, some of the previous owner, Mrs. Patty, and some of groups hanging out at the bar and some of Butch Cassidy or Calamity Jane. There’s also the original cash register, jukebox and telephone booth.
There’s so much to look at that customers can often feel overwhelmed.
“We see the look all the time,” Johns said. “Jaws just drop.”
As head chef and owner, Johns revamped the whole menu. Before, you could find burgers and soup possibly just poured from a can.
Now, he serves chicken wings brined overnight and tossed in a reduced bourbon and wildflower honey sauce.
“These are not your typical bar wings,” he says. “We want to be proud of the food. It’s an extra.”
Johns is slowly renovating the place, while keeping its past in place. He also wants it to be around for the future.